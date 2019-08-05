This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you haven’t checked your Amex Offers recently, you may want to fire up your online account. American Express is targeting some lucky cardholders with the opportunity to save or earn bonus points on their monthly bills with three new offers.
For a limited time, targeted card holders can get 500 bonus points for spending $100+ to pay their cell phone bills, up to three times. TPG pegs the value of Membership Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, so the maximum of 1,500 points is worth $30. The offer expires October 22, 2019. I spotted this offer on my American Express® Gold Card, but as with other Amex Offers, it’s possible to receive the same or similar offer on other cards like the SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express (which is no longer available to new applicants) that earns 5% on back wireless telephone services up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year.
That’s not the only offer we’re seeing today, either. Through November 5, you can get 20% back as a statement credit on your insurance bill, up to $85. This includes most forms of insurance, such as health and car, though government-backed insurance policies may be excluded. TPG Director and Senior Analyst Julian Kheel received this offer on his Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express, but this offer appears to be widespread across Amex’s portfolio of business cards.
Finally, through November 30, cardholders of Delta-branded cards like the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express can get four additional Delta miles per dollar spent on cable or satellite TV bills. The maximum number of bonus miles you can earn with this offer is 1,500 miles, worth $18 based on TPG’s valuations.
To check to see if you’re targeted or to enroll for any of these offers, log in to your Amex account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section, then click “Add to Card” on the appropriate offer to complete the registration. As a reminder, offers are limited to one card per cardmember, so you’ll want to add it to the card that offers the best return on spending in that category.
Although you might not be eligible for these particular offers, now’s an especially great time to pick up a cobranded Delta credit card if you don’t have one already. Through August 15, Amex is offering elevated welcome bonuses across its Gold Delta and Platinum Delta personal and business cards. The entry-level Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express and the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express are offering 30,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first three months, plus a 50% rebate in the form of a statement credit on all purchases made directly with Delta up to $300 in the first three months. The Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express are offering 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months, plus a 50% rebate in the form of a statement credit on all purchases made directly with Delta up to $500 in the first three months.
Featured image by franckreporter / Getty Images.
