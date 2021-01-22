West Hollywood’s iconic Standard hotel is the latest COVID-19 casualty
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Right on Sunset Strip, the Standard hotel was where all the cool kids went.
Known for the dour doormen guarding the red velvet rope outside its top-secret club called mmhmmm, no riff-raff allowed please, it was the ultimate place to see and be seen.
When it opened 22 years ago, the Standard, with financial backing from both Leonardo di Caprio and Cameron Diaz, was a Nineties mecca of Hollywood glam. Think a Damian Hirst live art installation, giant Perspex egg chairs and acres of shag carpets.
But sadly, it’s the latest institution to fall victim to COVID-19. Today, it announced it would shut its doors for good — effective immediately.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
A representative of the hotel said that due to increased building leasing fees, it “rendered it unsustainable to operate the hotel.” She also said the hotel tried to renegotiate the lease with the landlord.
The Standard brand, with other hotels in Downtown LA, New York, Miami, London and the Maldives, is easily recognizable with its distinctive upside-down logo and high concept design, not to mention its hip cocktails and celeb-spotting opportunities.
The West Hollywood branch was the very first that hotelier Andre Balazs opened in the Standard chain of boutique hotels. It now operates under parent company Standard International and Balazs stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2017.
Coronavirus has dealt the hospitality industry a crushing blow in the past 12 months — the Standard is just the latest hotel to succumb due to lockdown and severe travel restrictions, making it difficult for businesses to stay afloat.
Other major COVID-19 casualties include The Roosevelt in New York — a true Big Apple institution — the InterContinental Moorea in French Polynesia, the uber-chic Ace hotel in London, Luxe Rodeo Drive in LA and the Colorado Belle in Nevada, among others.
Featured image by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.