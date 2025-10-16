Save big: Get up to $370 back on hotels with new Amex Offers and Delta cardholder perks

There's a great Amex Offer right now that could get you $120 back as a statement credit on a hotel booked via Delta Stays of over $600 — and if you have a cobranded Delta Air Lines American Express card, you can stack it with your Delta Stays statement credit.

The Delta Stays benefit is an annual statement credit for prepaid hotels or vacation rentals booked through Delta's hotel platform, powered by Expedia. It offers from $100 to up to $250 back, depending on which card you have.

Amex Offer for Delta Stays. AMERICAN EXPRESS

Unfortunately, not everyone at TPG was targeted for the offer, but it's definitely worth checking your Offers page to see if you are one of the lucky ones. Note: The Amex Offer is not valid on Delta vacation rentals.

Related: Why the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card is still one of the best cards I've added to my wallet

How to book with Delta Stays

Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort and Spa. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Booking with this credit is simple and can be done in just a few easy steps:

First, go to the Delta Stays website and select the "Stays" (for hotels) or "Vacation Rentals" tab.

Then, input your destination, dates, and number of nights and travelers.

Next, select the property you want to stay at.

At checkout, select a prepaid rate to qualify for the credit. Many prepaid rates are fully refundable, giving you flexibility if your plans change — but avoid options that say "Reserve now, pay at hotel" since they aren't prepaid.

Finally, pay with your Delta credit card.

Which cards offer the Delta Stays credit?

Six of the seven Delta cards receive the statement credit; the only one that doesn't offer the credit is the entry-level Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card. Here are the annual amounts broken down by card:

Related: Current welcome offers on Delta Amex cards

How I've used the Delta Stays credit

I've been able to use the up-to-$200 statement credit that comes with my Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card this year and last year.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Delta Stays list. DELTA

I used it on a stay in Atlanta in 2024, and again this year for a stay in Seattle at the Hyatt Regency Seattle in August. A stay that cost me $328 was just $128 after the statement credit posted.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

When searching for future trips, I saw a good deal on Delta Stays for a two-night stay at the Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort & Spa in Hawaii for $641 in October. If you used your Delta Stays credit card for the booking, you'd get an up-to-$250 statement credit (depending on the card you have), plus another $120 back after activating the Amex Offer. That turns a $641 two-night stay into a $271 bill instead. Pretty compelling if you ask me.

Since the offer is valid on prepaid stays, you could also use it for hotel stays next year, even after the Amex Offer expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Related reading: