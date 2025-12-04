St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is recognizing properties with historical significance with a new collection, St. Regis Estates, launching in 2027.

The new brand expression will be reserved for "legacy-rich, leisure-led estates" with each property selected based on "historical resonance and extraordinary natural surroundings," the hotel group told TPG. The first hotel to receive this designation will be The Resort at Pelican Hill, an iconic Newport Beach, California, property that first joined Marriott's portfolio last year.

Related: The best St. Regis hotels for the most luxurious hotel stays

"For the Astors, the founding family of the St. Regis brand, the ultimate luxury was retreating from the city to their country estates, where time with loved ones could be savored with exquisite ease amid settings rich in heritage and a rare sense of belonging," George Fleck, the senior vice president and global brand leader for the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement shared with TPG. "That ideal profoundly resonates with today's luxury traveler. With St. Regis Estates, we honor that legacy by celebrating each estate's origins and creating escapes that bring people together to embrace beauty, connection, and the simple pleasure of slowing down."

Fleck added that each property within St. Regis Estates is chosen for its "narrative power, architectural character, and expansive, cinematic setting, offering a more enchanted and deeply residential resort experience."

The first St. Regis Estates property, the newly rebranded The Resort at Pelican Hill, A St. Regis Estate, will undergo a renovation, including new bungalows and villas with fresh interiors, a brand-new culinary experience and a reimagined Pelican Hill Bar inspired by the King Cole Bar. The hotel also said it would elevate its Tom Fazio-designed 36-hole golf courses.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

ST. REGIS

The property currently sits on more than 500 acres and boasts a collection of bungalow guest rooms and suites complete with limestone fireplaces, private terraces and warm wood beam ceilings, along with two-, three- and four-bedroom villas. The resort's architectural style was inspired by 16th-century Italian architect Andrea Palladio, featuring Italian plaster finishes and hand-made terra cotta finials, complemented by olive, cypress, fig, and pine trees.

Guests can relax in the Coliseum Pool — which is lined with more than 1 million hand-cut glass mosaic tiles and set to undergo enhancements as part of the renovation — or escape to the spa to find the Acqua Colonnade, modeled on a Roman bath.

The renovations will also include a new Bella Vista Pool Caffe and Social Club and an "elevated" Villa Clubhouse.

Kevin Kelly, the hotel's general manager, said in the statement that the new designation "celebrates the resort's ethos as a true sanctuary — a place where guests can experience the rhythm of Southern California through art, nature, and gastronomy, elevated by the craftsmanship and service synonymous with St. Regis."

Related reading: