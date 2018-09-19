Now’s Your Chance to Book First Class on Singapore Between LA and Tokyo
The best things in life are worth waiting for — or, so the saying goes. In the case of Singapore Airlines’ famed first class experience, we’d say the adage proves true. If you jumped at the chance to book a first-class award seat on the carrier’s simply outrageous A380 suite on Tuesday, you can double your fun by booking a first-class ticket on its Boeing 777-300ER today.
As View From the Wing notes, first-class award space is surprisingly plentiful on Singapore’s Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) service from May 2019 and beyond. SQ11/12 checks in at just under 12 hours, and while this aircraft lacks the suite, that’s plenty of time to enjoy a lie-flat bed, Dom Perignon/Krug champagne, the carrier’s Book the Cook pre-order meal option and what is quite possibly the most impressive service in the sky.
As a reminder, the first-class cabin on Singapore’s 777-300ER is arranged in a 1-2-1 layout. Each seat has plenty of room and, of course, turns in to a lie-flat bed. The seats are actually very similar to the business-class seats on the aircraft, but the first-class service really sets it apart.
The only way to book first-class award seats on Singapore Airlines is through its own KrisFlyer program, with a first-class seat on this route pegged at 95,000 miles one-way (with no fuel surcharges). One-way flights are selling for about $5,000 so you’re getting just over 5 cents per mile, which is a fantastic value.
Thankfully, it’s easy to boost your KrisFlyer balance, even if you’ve never stepped foot on board a Singapore Airlines flight before. Singapore Airlines partners with American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy Rewards. In other words, if you have points in any of those programs (or you sign up for cards which offer thousands of them in the form of a welcome bonus), you can transfer into your KrisFlyer account to complete a booking.
Here are some credit cards that earn points that transfer to Singapore KrisFlyer:
- Citi Premier Card: 50,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 50,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: 50,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 bonus points for spending $5,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 bonus points for spending $4,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card: 75,000 bonus points for spending $3,000 in the first three months of Card Membership.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
