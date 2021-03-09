Spirit Airlines launches new status match offer
Spirit Airlines has just unveiled a new status match challenge to coincide with the recent launch of its new frequent flyer program.
Eligible customers will be able to match their loyalty from major U.S. carriers with immediate benefits when flying with Spirit.
The budget airline, which is rapidly expanding its route network, will match the status you hold with another airline for free for 90 days. Then, you’ll have the option to extend that status beyond the 90-day period — which is where the challenge comes in.
Below is the chart of the matches that are possible. For example, American Gold members can apply for Free Spirit Silver status, whereas those with higher Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum can apply for Free Spirit Gold status. The accounts of those whose complimentary status gets approved won’t be credited with the equivalent Status Qualifying Points (SQPs) that would be required to earn status under normal circumstances.
Those who qualify for the status match will have the chance to earn ongoing Free Spirit Silver or Gold status with reduced earning criteria. After the 90-day complimentary period, flyers can earn 500 SQPs for Free Spirit Silver or 1,250 SQPs for Free Spirit Gold on flights operated by Spirit Airlines.
Completing the status match challenge couldn’t be easier — in fact, it’ll just take a couple of clicks of your mouse.
First of all, you need to make sure you’re eligible. Each of the following criteria must be met to participate:
- In the past two years, you have not received complimentary or status match free Spirit status;
- Your current elite status must have been earned through the airline’s published requirements — as in, not complimentary or earned through a promotion; and
- You must be able to provide a document to confirm your status with one of the airlines in the offer
Next, eligible match candidates can either fill out this form or call 1-833-728-3359 to be enrolled in the status match challenge.
The complimentary 90-day status will start within 24 hours after receiving your acceptance email. So, if you’re not likely to fly Spirit in the next 90 days, we’d advise delaying your application until you’re sure that you have at least one Spirit flight booked.
The budget airline recently relaunched its loyalty program, the all-new Free Spirit Program. The revenue-based program has elite tiers that come with tangible benefits, as well as the ability to pool points with friends and family. Redemptions start at 2,500 points and you can earn up to 20 points per dollar spent.
Free Spirit Silver Status is earned after getting 2,000 SQPs per year and gives benefits such as increased point-earning, points pooling abilities, free seat selection at check-in, free same-day standby, shortcut boarding and more. Meanwhile, the higher-tier Free Spirit Gold status is earned after getting 5,000 SQPs each year and has all of the benefits as Silver in addition to free seat selection at booking, free full-sized carry-on bag, first checked bag for free, free snack and drink on board and more.
