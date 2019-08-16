This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Well, that didn’t last long. Spirit Airlines will ax three routes from Fort Lauderdale that it began less than a year ago.
Flights to the North Carolina cities of Greensboro (GSO) and Asheville (AVL) will end Nov. 10 and Nov. 13, respectively. Spirit’s intra-Florida route between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Jacksonville (JAX) ends Nov. 12.
News of the of the discontinued routes was first reported by Routes Online and the dates of the last flights have been confirmed by Diio by Cirium.
All three routes were introduced within the past year. The North Carolina routes began in September while the Fort Lauderdale-Jacksonville route begin in February.
Spirit did not immediately comment on why it is ending the service, though TPG has reached out to the carrier for more details.
Even with the loss of the Fort Lauderdale flights, the ultra low-cost carrier will continue to fly from all three cities. From Asheville and Greensboro, Spirit also offers a mix of seasonal and year-round service to both Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA). From Jacksonville, Spirit offers nonstop service to Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Detroit (DTW).
Spirit is the only carrier flying nonstop between Greensboro and Fort Lauderdale, but it had competition on the other Fort Lauderdale routes it’s dropping.
From Jacksonville, JetBlue and Southwest also currently offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, though Southwest will suspend its service between those cities on Jan. 6. Allegiant currently competes against Spirit between Asheville and Orlando.
Featured photo by Javier Rodriguez / The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.