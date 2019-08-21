This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sorry, guys, but you won’t be able to get a reservation at the Som Dona Hotel in Mallorca, Spain — ever — because only women are allowed.
Som Dona, which opened in June, offers women ages 14 and up comfort, relaxation and healthy living, all with a distinctly Mediterranean vibe.
In addition to the typical resort amenities (a beautiful, sprawling pool and chic rooftop bar), the hotel is home to a spa with treatments geared toward women; women-focused fitness classes; and special food and wine tastings.
Rooms are distinctly feminine in design (yes, there are pops of pink, but incorporated in an artful, contemporary way) and feature thoughtful amenities such as professional-grade hair dryers, hair straighteners, antifog bathroom mirrors and special hangers for delicate garments. Closet organizers include special spaces for jewelry, while bathrooms are stocked with makeup-removing towelettes
And the hotel’s mission to be focused on the needs of women doesn’t end with its guests: Som Dona hires women employees whenever possible, while still respecting Spain’s parity laws.
“One of our objectives is also to give a certain visibility to women doing traditionally masculine jobs,” Som Hotels president Joan Enric Capellá told Lonely Planet.
The hotel arrived on the market at a time when solo travel, especially among women, is rapidly growing. In 2018, 33% of women respondents from around the world told Booking.com they’d taken a solo trip. But the Som Dona Hotel isn’t just for women traveling alone. While it’s a space where women can certainly feel safe and comfortable during solo trips, it’s also perfect for friends, mothers and daughters and couples. In fact, group trips are a major trend for women who choose to travel solo. Joining other women on a trip (or at a resort) is a great way to make friends while avoiding certain safety and logistical concerns.
Of course, women-only spaces in the travel industry aren’t totally new — even in Mallorca. In 2014, for example, the Barcelo Illetas Albatros created a special floor just for women, and some hostels on the island offer women-only dorms.
Double rooms at Som Dona start at 72.50 euros (about $80) per night. Packages with breakfast and other meals included are also available, and retreats and wellness workshops designed specifically for women travelers are in the works, too.
Feature image courtesy of Som Dona Hotel.
