This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue is the newest entrant to big leagues of US aviation. Now approaching its 20th anniversary of operations, the airline has become a major player — especially along the East Coast.
Founded in 2000, JetBlue puts an emphasis on passenger experience, offering more leg room than most airlines and seatback entertainment at every seat.
It’s route map currently includes destinations in the US, Caribbean and Latin American, but — in 2021 — JetBlue says it will jump into the competitive transatlantic market.
Here’s what else you need to know about “New York’s hometown airline.”
Headquarters: New York
CEO: Robin Hayes
Destinations: About 100
Related: Can Delta and JetBlue Make Boston the Next Dual-Hub City?
Focus Cities*: New York JFK, Boston, Fort Lauderdale; Long Beach, California; Orlando and San Juan, Puerto Rico
(*While JetBlue technically lists all of its busiest bases as “focus cities,” its operations at New York JFK and Boston operate much like traditional airline hubs. JetBlue also funnels some connecting traffic through its other focus cities. The airline counts Long Beach and Los Angeles as a joint focus city, though the carrier runs a busier schedule from Long Beach.)
Daily Departures: About 1,000
Frequent-flier Program: TrueBlue
Related: More on The JetBlue TrueBlue Rewards Program
Busiest Airports by Number of JetBlue Passengers in 2018
- New York John F. Kennedy (14.13 million)
- Boston (11.13 million)
- Fort Lauderdale (8.50 million)
- Orlando (5.67 million)
- Long Beach (2.74 million)
- San Juan, Puerto Rico (2.67 million)
- Newark Liberty (2.23 million)
- West Palm Beach, Florida (1.81 million)
- Washington Reagan National (1.77 million)
- Los Angeles (1.76 million)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Busiest Airports by Average Daily JetBlue Departures in 2018
- New York John F. Kennedy (152)
- Boston (146)
- Fort Lauderdale (99)
- Orlando (63)
- San Juan (31)
- Long Beach (30)
- Washington Reagan National (29)
- Newark (26)
- West Palm Beach (21)
- Los Angeles (17)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Related: JetBlue Just Bought a Plane That Can Reach Deep Into Europe
Planes in JetBlue’s Fleet
- Airbus A321 (64)
- Airbus A320 (130)
- Embraer E190 (60)
Source: JetBlue fact sheet for August 2019
Featured photo courtesy of JetBlue.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.