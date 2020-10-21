‘You can’t Zoom your holiday’: Singapore Airlines hopes ‘green lane’ could help restart US travel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The world’s longest nonstop route will return next month when Singapore Airlines Flight SQ24 lands at New York JFK on the morning of Nov. 9.
The Star Alliance carrier expects that first flight to be less than full, carrying a mix of holidaygoers and cargo to the U.S. East Coast, Singapore Airlines regional vice president for the Americas Joey Seow told TPG in an interview.The flight will complement service between Singapore (SIN) and Los Angeles (LAX) that have continued flying during the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, tourists on the flight will likely have Singaporean residency, because of travel restrictions currently in place by Singapore’s government. But Singapore Airlines hopes that its Los Angeles and New York flights will be carrying more than just holidaygoers and cargo soon with the prospect of a possible COVID “green lane” between Singapore and the U.S. on the horizon.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
“I don’t think it will be before long that we will do something with the [U.S.] administration,” Seow said about the possibility of a green lane. “We hope that one can be implemented shortly.”
The idea of a green lane, or travel bubble, would require all travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID test from a set period before they fly. In return, they could land and move around without quarantines or other restrictions in their destination.
Singapore recently announced a similar travel bubble with Hong Kong. The country is also allowing in visitors from Australia, Brunei, New Zealand and Vietnam.
Any discussions of a travel bubble are between Singaporean and U.S. authorities and not with the airline, Seow said.
Related: Singapore Airlines to restart world’s longest flight in November
With U.S. COVID infection numbers rising, a bubble with pre-flight testing could reopen travel with Singapore. This would be good news for Singapore Airlines — which prior to the pandemic offered up to eight daily flights to six U.S. airports — and United Airlines who fly between the countries.
“I feel there is a little bit of pent up travel demand on the leisure front. You can’t Zoom your holiday,” said Seow. He added that while Americans cannot enter Singapore currently, they can transit at Changi Airport to places like the Maldives.
In the meantime, Singapore is preparing for more leisure flyers on its U.S. flights for the foreseeable future. The decision to fly its standard Airbus A350-900, rather than the premium-configured long-range ULR variant, is seen as a better seating mix for “those who are a bit more budget conscious,” said Seow.
And the restarted flight could play a key role in pushing back the pandemic. With a high concentration of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the New York area, Singapore could play a key role in helping distribute the eventual COVID vaccine between Asia and the U.S.
Related: A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.