Singapore Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, including 14 to the US
Singapore Airlines has adjusted some of its global operations as a result of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 virus, also known as the coronavirus.
Airlines around the world have reduced frequencies and completely cut routes to China and other Asian destinations as a result of the outbreak. Singapore has elected to reduce and sometimes even cut completely routes to Mainland China. However, as of Tuesday, the airline is also set to cancel specific flights to other destinations in its network.
In total, Singapore is cancelling the most flights on routes to Tokyo — both Haneda (HND) and Narita (NRT) airports. In addition, the airline is cancelling almost 80 flights to Seoul, as well as several routes to Taipei. It’s also cancelling 44 flights between London and Singapore. You can view the full list of cancellations here (PDF).
In North America, Singapore is cutting one flight on its route from Singapore to New York via Frankfurt. On May 10, SQ26 from Singapore to JFK is cancelled, and so is the return flight on May 11, SQ25 from New York to Singapore. Additionally, the airline has cancelled some flights between Singapore and Los Angeles and Singapore and Seattle.
Singapore is cancelling the following Singapore to Los Angeles flights:
- SQ36 Singapore to Los Angeles: Cancelled on April 26, May 6 and May 27
- SQ35 Los Angeles to Singapore: Cancelled on April 26, May 6 and May 27
In addition, the following six flights between Singapore and Seattle are cancelled:
- SQ28 Singapore to Seattle: Cancelled on May 11, May 18, May 25
- SQ27 Seattle to Singapore: Cancelled on May 11, May 18 and May 25
Singapore said that it’s going to continue to monitor the situation. If demand as a result of the COVID-19 virus continues to slump, the airline could make further adjustments.
Passengers who were ticketed on a flight that has been cancelled will be contacted by the airline. However, if you have travel planned with Singapore Airlines coming up, it’ll be worth checking your reservation to make sure your flight hasn’t been affected by these cancellations — now or in the future.
Featured photo by C. v. Grinsven/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
