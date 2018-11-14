This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Renting a car is rarely the highlight of a family vacation, but it doesn’t have to be an especially miserable pain point if your family rents from Silvercar. Silvercar isn’t quite as great as they used to be with the significant reduction (or elimination?) of airport terminal drop-offs and an increase in the refueling fee from $5 to $9.95, but I can forgive those things because they are strong in other areas. Silvercar only rents (silver) Audis, including the Audi A4 sedans, Q5 SUVs and A5 convertibles (convertibles not available in all locations). Families should also note that Silvercar offers high-quality and included Peg Perego Primo Viaggio Convertible and Viaggio Flex 120 car seats.
While my family regularly uses and enjoys Silvercar, they are, unfortunately, getting more expensive for those of us who use to the discounts available with Visa Infinite credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. Until recently, you could save 30% on Silvercar rentals of two days or more using the code VINFINITE. However, in recent days, that discount code has stopped working.
The code VISAINF20 now works for Visa Infinite card holders, but the discount is just 20%. The positive side of this change is that the two-day rental requirement has been eliminated, so the code can now save you money on one-day rentals. If you are planning a rental of five-days or longer, the code WEEKLY30 will save you 30%.
If you are a new Silvercar customer, you can save even more by stacking a referral code to earn a $25 virtual Visa gift card with your first Silvercar rental. My Silvercar referral code is SHULL and here are some instructions on how to enter the code prior to your first rental to earn your gift card.
I hate to see it get a little harder to save on Silvercar rentals, but I’m glad that one-day rentals are now eligible for a discount. Silvercar isn’t perfect, but it is the best car rental company for families in the “car seat years” by a mile. Even if you don’t need a car seat, the included WiFi, free ski racks (in Denver and Salt Lake City), SiriusXM and more, make the experience enjoyable.
If you do need to use one of the Peg Perego carseats or ski racks, be sure to make a request by contacting Silvercar directly in advance of your pick-up to ensure availability. While we are on the topic of car rentals, remember that TPG recommends paying for your car rental with a credit card that will provide you primary car rental coverage, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card, just in case something goes wrong along the way.
