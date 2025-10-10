The jungle meets the Pacific at this stunning new Ritz-Carlton Reserve opening in Mexico in December

It's time to reserve your stay at the newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the pinnacle of luxury from the Ritz-Carlton brand.

Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — which is situated on Mexico's west coast, just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport (PVR) — is now accepting reservations for stays starting Dec. 15.

The luxe resort in Riviera Nayarit sits on 920 acres of land that includes jungle scenery and over 4 miles of beach — combining the best of land and sea. In fact, the resort sits on the area's largest swimmable beach, so there's plenty of opportunity and space to enjoy the waters of the Pacific.

At the resort, guests can book one of 91 ocean-view rooms and suites, from sleek terrace suites to accommodations with plunge pools and even a five-bedroom presidential suite that can fit the entire family.

The hotel's dining scene makes Siari a destination in itself. Meals here include Pacific Ocean-inspired meals by celebrity chef David Castro Hussong at Zulu, international flavors at Estero, raw and grilled dishes with an Asian-fusion twist at Naao, and wood-fired flatbreads at Masa Madre. A coffee house and juice bar round out the offerings.

If staying in the comfort of your fashion-forward room sounds more delicious, room service is just a phone call away.

Relaxing at the beach or by one of the adult-only or family-friendly pools is always a great idea, but there are plenty of other ways to keep busy. Activities include guided hikes, snorkeling sessions or cooking classes where you can learn how food is traditionally prepared in Nayarit. A top-notch fitness center is available to help work off some of that delicious food, and a relaxing massage or purifying facial at the Ha Yeka Wellness Center can take a vacation to the next level.

Golf fanatics (or those who just like to chill on the golf cart) can tee up at a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, which features four oceanfront holes. Not sure what the kids will do while you golf? The resort's kids club has an array of environmental-focused programming with an educational twist to keep the little ones busy.

Siari opens on the heels of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a well-received resort on Costa Rica's Peninsula Papagayo. It also joins Zadun, a sister property in nearby San Jose del Cabo.

How to book Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Cash rates at Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, start around $863 per night. Marriott Bonvoy members can book award nights from around 142,000 points per night, though the company's dynamic pricing system means they fluctuate quite a bit. Just don't forget about Marriott's "Stay for 5, Pay for 4" program, which gives you one free night on a five-night booking made with points.

Bottom line

It seems Marriott is really catering to luxury travelers in Mexico and Latin America, and the addition of Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is keeping the momentum going. Though we'll have to get there ourselves for a firsthand TPG review, we have high expectations for this property, which offers the best of the beach and the rainforest in beautifully designed rooms and suites. And if anything, the slightly less well-known destination gives travelers an exciting area to explore away from the crowds.

