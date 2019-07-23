This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue and Southwest Airlines have moved operations at San Francisco International (SFO) to the airport’s new Harvey Milk Terminal 1. Overnight from Monday to Tuesday, the two airlines shifted their gates to the new terminal, which is part of the overall Terminal 1.
JetBlue said its first service from the new facility — flight 16 to New York JFK — departed this morning, from gate B6. That B6 also happens to be airline’s two-letter code, so it would have been “flight B6 16 departing from gate B6.”
JetBlue’s spot in the new terminal comes with its first two dedicated gates, B6 and B7, in the carrier’s 12 years at SFO. JetBlue flights will also depart out of a shared third gate in the terminal, B8.
Both airlines trotted out decorations and snacks to mark the occasion.
In the images below shared by JetBlue, you can see the airy new gate areas.
Chaise longues for relaxation overlooking the tarmac are rare touch outside of a lounge.
JetBlue operates non-stop services to Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Long Beach (LGB), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from SFO. Southwest serves dozens of domestic destinations from SFO.
Featured photo courtesy of JetBlue.
