Hyatt just opened a brand-new all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico, offering a warm-weather, adults-only escape just in time for the holiday travel season.

Secrets Mirabel Cancun Resort & Spa opened its doors in Cancun's famous Hotel Zone this month. With 487 rooms and suites — complete with views of the ocean, lagoon or garden — this new beachfront resort is home to six different pools, several bars and restaurants and enough amenities to make soaking up some sun a full-time job.

"With a prime location on a serene stretch of beach on Cancun's Hotel Zone and close access to the region's rich history, we look forward to having our guests relax, reconnect and immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of the Yucatan," Federico Echaiz, general manager of Secrets Mirabel Cancun Resort & Spa, said in a statement shared with TPG.

HYATT

At the resort, each room is designed to complement the tropical surroundings with tile floors, wood paneling and shades of calming taupe. They also come outfitted with private balconies for plenty of natural light and amenities like in-room Nespresso machines and spa-inspired showers. But the real stars of the property are the Preferred Club suites, which offer access to sky lounges, a beachfront infinity pool and an oceanfront hot tub, plus private check-in and a dedicated breakfast option.

The property gives a nod to its surroundings through immersive activities like an "agave journey" for guests, as well as lessons exploring local customs and history. Guests can also book an experience where they dine oceanside under the stars.

HYATT

Beyond the waterfront dining, Secrets Mirabel Cancun Resort & Spa features eight different restaurants, including options serving French, Mediterranean and Asian cuisine. There are also six bars and lounges, with options ranging from a swim-up bar to a sushi bar. Guests won't need reservations to dine.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Additionally, the resort plans to open a Secrets Spa offering traditional Mayan treatments that showcase ancient rituals and natural, local ingredients. The hotel said the spa will open at a later date.

Rates at Secrets Mirabel Cancun Resort & Spa start from $576 or 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night. World of Hyatt members who book now can earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights spent at the property, thanks to Hyatt's New Hotels Bonus Offer. Hyatt is also celebrating Black Friday early with up to 30% off properties around the world when travelers book by Dec. 11, 2025, and travel between Nov. 20, 2025, and April 30, 2026.

Related reading: