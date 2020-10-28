Score $20 by installing Rakuten’s browser extension
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we love scoring on deals. Well, today, there’s another great deal — this time from Rakuten.
As first reported by Frequent Miler, you can earn $20 (or 2,000 American Express Membership Rewards points) after installing Rakuten’s browser extension. Note that you won’t earn this bonus if you already have the browser extension, but if you don’t, this is an easy way to earn some quick cash. The deal expires on Nov. 19, 2020, and may take seven days to post to your account.
Related: How to use Rakuten (Ebates) to earn bonus cash back or Amex points
One of the easiest ways to earn bonus rewards on your everyday activity is through online shopping portals, like Rakuten. Rakuten — formerly known as Ebates – became a fan-favorite cashback portal back in February 2019 when new members could start earning Membership Rewards points instead of just cash back. Starting late October 2019, all members can now opt into earning points instead of cash. Plus, Rakuten consistently runs some of the best promotions.
Using shopping portals like this should be an essential part of buying items online, especially during this time when many travelers are at home due to stay-at-home orders connected to the coronavirus outbreak.
If you don’t have an account, setting up one is easy. To start earning bonus cash back or Amex points for your online purchases, begin by visiting Rakuten.com. Choose how you want to sign-up for an account:
- Through Google
- Through Facebook
- With your email address
From there, follow the on-screen prompts to sign-up for an account. Rakuten is currently offering new members the opportunity to earn $30 by signing up from now through Dec. 31, 2020, spending at least $30 with participating retailers. This is a great way to jump-start your earnings for shopping online.
Featured photo courtesy of MStudioImages/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.