Believe it or not, the American Express® Gold Card turns 60 this year. To celebrate, Amex is rolling out a range of limited-time perks and targeted Amex Offers for eligible cardmembers.

These deals are a great way to help offset the card's $325 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Since offers vary by account, our Gold cardmembers here at TPG compared what landed in our accounts and rounded up the standout deals worth checking for.

That includes a fantastic offer for Clear Concierge, a particularly useful perk for anyone with an active Clear+ membership.

Here are the offers you should know about.

The standout offers: Clear+ and Clear Concierge

Let's start with the offers that are most likely to appeal to cardmembers: Clear+ and Clear Concierge.

Amex focused primarily on the Gold's travel benefits during its recent minor refresh, so it's not surprising to see these offers front and center for many cardmembers.

If you don't have a Clear+ membership yet, you can earn 50% back as a statement credit on all eligible Clear+ membership purchases through July 30, up to $300 back total. Enrollment is required.

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It's important to note that the American Express Platinum Card® and American Express Green Card® offer up to $209 in statement credits each calendar year for a Clear+ membership (enrollment required; subject to auto-renewal).

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If you have one of these cards, you'll want to use that benefit instead, since it will cover an entire membership.

The information for the American Express Green Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Whether you're an existing Clear+ member or a new member thanks to this offer, you'll want to take note of one of the strongest anniversary-exclusive offers we've seen: Spend at least $99 on a Clear Concierge purchase, earn $99 back in the form of a statement credit. Enrollment required.

Like the Clear+ offer, this offer ends on July 30.

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Clear Concierge offers two services: Departure Service and Arrival Service.

Departure Service starts at $99, while Arrival Service starts at $199.

Both services offer baggage assistance and an escort through the airport, including through security for the Departure Service.

With the Departure Service, you'll also receive assistance with check-in.

If you have a special trip coming up, this Amex Gold offer could make your airport departure smoother, with no additional out-of-pocket costs. Or, it can effectively cut the cost nearly in half on an Arrival Service booking.

Just note that Clear Concierge isn't available at all airports, so make sure to check in advance before booking.

Both of these offers can stack with TPG's exclusive offers for Clear+ and Clear Concierge, so make sure to take advantage of those for maximum savings.

Related: This $99 service just saved me 4 hours in the TSA screening line — here's how it works

Other notable offers: Uber One, HBO Max, Wine Insiders and more

One of my favorite Amex Gold 60th anniversary perks is the up to $96 one-time statement credit you can receive for an annual Uber One membership.

I already have a complimentary Uber One membership* through my Amex Platinum, but I plan to gift it to my parents since they book a lot of Ubers when they visit me.

Note that the Uber One membership differs from the other Amex Offers mentioned in this article in that it should be available for all Gold cardmembers. Enrollment is required; offer available through Oct. 30.

THOMAS BARWICK/GETTY IMAGES

Other noteworthy 60th anniversary Amex Offers include:

Spend $99 or more on an annual HBO Max subscription, earn $50 back (through June 17)

Spend $120 or more at Wine Insiders, earn $60 back (through August 16)

Spend $75 or more at Winc Wines, earn $40 back (through August 16)

Earn 40% back on purchases at CookUnity, up to $60 back (through August 15)

Spend $100 or more at Williams Sonoma, earn $30 back (through May 30)

While these offers are more niche than the Clear and Uber One offers, they can still provide solid value for cardmembers who plan to make purchases from these brands anyway. Enrollment is required for all offers.

*Uber One: Receive up to a $120 Uber One statement credit that fully covers an auto-renewing $96 annual or $9.99 monthly membership

Bottom line

If you're interested in Clear+ or are already a member, check your Amex Offers for a pair of valuable 60th-anniversary promotions. You can also stack them with TPG's exclusive Clear offers for additional savings.

Beyond Clear, it's worth regularly checking your Amex Gold account for new targeted anniversary offers. Since offers vary by cardmember, you may see valuable deals that didn't appear in our own accounts at TPG.

Just be sure to enroll in any offer before using it, as enrollment is required to receive the statement credit or discount. You'll also want to keep an eye on expiration dates.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Amex Gold.

Apply here: American Express Gold Card

For rates and fees of the Amex Gold, please click here.