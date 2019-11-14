Save on all Radisson Rewards award bookings made this week
Right now Radisson Rewards is awarding 20% of redeemed points back across all of its properties. I know, I know, it’s not Hyatt or Marriott, it’s Radisson. But Radisson is way more than just the Country Inn & Suites you pass on the highway. (And, I’ve had a few fine stays at those too.)
As shared by One Mile at a Time, through Nov. 20, Radisson Rewards members get 20% of their redeemed points back on award nights. The eligible stays must take place Nov. 22, 2019–March 31, 2020.
Note that you must have the full number of points in your account to make the reservation and that the 20% back will be returned within 30 business days of the stay. In other words, to book a night at the yet-to-open Radisson Hotel New York Times Square, you’d need to spend 70,000 points per night. Then within a month or so of your stay, you’d get 16,000 points returned to your Radisson account.
Also, points plus cash stays are not eligible — just full points award stays.
The promotion applies not only to standard rooms, but also to other award room types, such as family rooms. Radisson Rewards is actually one of the strongest hotel loyalty programs for families in European cities, such as London. Unlike most programs, Radisson family rooms are often available for a reasonable points up-charge over standard rooms. For example, you can stay in a family room for four at the Park Plaza Westminster in London for 87,500 points per night — which is 70,000 points with this promo.
If you don’t need reservations for a whole family in one room, check out the Mayfair in London which is quite nice and routinely sells rooms for around $400 to $500. Rooms are bookable with 70k Radisson points — which comes to 56k with this promo.
If you have any Radisson Rewards points sitting around in your account, this may be a great time to put them to use especially if Europe is on the agenda.
Featured image of Radisson Blu Trysil in Norway courtesy of booking.com
