Aviation Strikes Continue in France, A New Business Card From Chase, Ebola Deaths Mount in Africa and More
Each Saturday, we round up news stories that you might have missed from the week before. Here’s the top miles, points and travel news you might have missed on TPG this week.
Another Week, Another French Aviation Strike
On Tuesday, air traffic controllers in France went on strike — again. This caused major disruptions for flights in, out and within the country. The air traffic controllers’ strike comes amid ongoing demonstrations by Air France employees over pay disputes that have roiled flights throughout Paris and the rest of the country since early February.
Chase Unveils New Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card With $500 Sign-Up Bonus
Chase unveiled its Ink Business Unlimited this week. It’s the latest addition to Chase’s business card lineup, joining the existing Ink Business Preferred Credit Card and Ink Business Cash Credit Card, both of which will continue to be issued along with the new offering.
Congo’s Ebola Death Toll Rises to 27 — Including a Nurse
An Ebola outbreak in the rural Bikoro region in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed the lives of 27 people so far, including a nurse.
A Tourist Was Kidnapped in Plain Sight at Bangkok Airport
Watch this startling video footage of a tourist being kidnapped in the middle of Bangkok Airport (BKK) — in broad daylight.
United Partners With The Private Suite at LAX for Preferred Ground Services, Lounge-to-Plane Car Transfers and More
United is launching a new service, allowing its passenger to purchase access to The Private Suite at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The Private Suite offers, as its name would suggest, privacy for travelers as it’s located in a separate, private terminal at LAX and advertises a dedicated lounge, lounge-to-plane transfers and more.
Uber Officially Shuts Down Self-Driving Car Operation in Arizona
After a fatal crash in which one of the Uber’s self-driving vehicles struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian, the ridesharing company announced this week that it’s officially shutting down its operation there.
United Reaches Settlement With Family of Puppy That Died in Overhead Bin
The family whose dog died in a United Airlines overhead bin has reached a settlement with the airline, after the affected family originally planned to sue the carrier.
11 Excellent Reasons to Visit Argentina Now
Seventeen years after Argentina’s economy collapsed, the value of the US dollar has never been stronger there — check out the top reasons to visit this South American nation right now.
Alaska Airlines Is Ditching Plastic Straws
Alaska Airlines announced this week that it would start phasing out single-use plastic stirrer straws and citrus picks in favor of more sustainable options
Score Incredible Awards for Cheap by Buying Alaska Miles With a 40% Bonus
Alaska Mileage Plan miles are some of the highest-valued airline miles in TPG’s monthly valuations. And, through July 3, you can get up to a 40% bonus when buying miles.
Featured image of the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa.
