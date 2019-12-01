News

SAS takes first Airbus A350 ahead of January debut

 Edward Russell
4h ago

Scandinavian Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 with plans to debut the new widebody on flights to Chicago in January.

SAS took the first of eight A350s in a ceremony at Airbus’ facility in Toulouse, France, on Thursday, according to the plane maker. The jet, which features the airline’s new look, is configured with 40 lie-flat business class seats, 32 premium economy seats, and 228 economy seats.

SAS will introduce the A350 on flights between Copenhagen (CPH) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on Jan. 28, 2020. The aircraft will begin flying from the Danish hub to Beijing Capital (PEK), Hong Kong (HKG), Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), Shanghai Pudong (PVG), and Tokyo Narita (NRT) later in 2020.

Scandinavian Airlines first Airbus A350-900. (Photo courtesy of Airbus)
Scandinavian Airlines first Airbus A350-900. (Photo courtesy of Airbus)

The A350 joins SAS’ fleet of Airbus A330 and A340 widebody jets on long-haul routes from its Copenhagen, Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN) hubs.

In addition to the A350s, SAS has firm orders for 53 Airbus A320neo jets due over the next few years. This includes commitments for the long-range A321LR that the airline plans to fly to Boston Logan (BOS) once deliveries begin next September.

Featured image courtesy of Airbus.

Edward Russell Is a Senior Airline Business Reporter at The Points Guy. Edward joined the TPG team in June 2019 after seven years at FlightGlobal.
