SAS takes first Airbus A350 ahead of January debut
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Scandinavian Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 with plans to debut the new widebody on flights to Chicago in January.
SAS took the first of eight A350s in a ceremony at Airbus’ facility in Toulouse, France, on Thursday, according to the plane maker. The jet, which features the airline’s new look, is configured with 40 lie-flat business class seats, 32 premium economy seats, and 228 economy seats.
SAS will introduce the A350 on flights between Copenhagen (CPH) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on Jan. 28, 2020. The aircraft will begin flying from the Danish hub to Beijing Capital (PEK), Hong Kong (HKG), Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), Shanghai Pudong (PVG), and Tokyo Narita (NRT) later in 2020.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The A350 joins SAS’ fleet of Airbus A330 and A340 widebody jets on long-haul routes from its Copenhagen, Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN) hubs.
In addition to the A350s, SAS has firm orders for 53 Airbus A320neo jets due over the next few years. This includes commitments for the long-range A321LR that the airline plans to fly to Boston Logan (BOS) once deliveries begin next September.
Related: SAS Will Soon Connect Copenhagen to the US and Asia With New Airbus A350
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.