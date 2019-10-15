San Diego gets a nonstop route to Montreal on Air Transat
Air Transat is beefing up its U.S. presence. The Canadian leisure carrier will add a new transcontinental route to California and additional flights on routes to New Orleans and Florida.
The highest-profile addition will come from Air Transat’s Montreal base, where the airline will add seasonal nonstop service to San Diego in Summer 2020.
Air Transat, which says it will be the only carrier flying nonstop between the cities, will offer three Boeing 737-800 flights a week on the route from Jun. 15 through Oct. 28.
Elsewhere, Air Transat will extend its yet-to-launch Montreal-New Orleans service. Twice-weekly flights are set to begin in November, and will continue throughout the summer because of “high demand.”
AirTransat also will add more flights to its Florida schedules, including on routes between Montreal and both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando and between Quebec City and Fort Lauderdale.
“We are enriching our offering to the western and southern United States, in line with growing travellers’ expectations,” Annick Guérard, Air Transat’s Chief Operating Officer, says in a statement. “The North American tourism market is strong, and as the No. 1 leisure airline in Canada, we are happy to increase our destinations and frequencies, all while strengthening our Montreal hub.”
Air Transat focuses on leisure routes, flying to more than 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. It operates from several Canadian airports, though its main base is at Montreal.
Air Canada has made a bid to acquire Air Transat, which could close sometime next year, pending regulatory approval.
Featured photo by BriYYZ via Flickr.
