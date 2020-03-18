Salt Lake City Airport, a hub for Delta, is closed following earthquake
Salt Lake City International Airport is closed after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck west of the city Wednesday morning.
On its website, the airport said all its facilities are closed, and it is requesting that all passengers stay away until further notice.
The Salt Lake City Tribune reported the quake caused damage to the airport and buildings in the city’s downtown, including the Salt Lake Temple. According to the paper, the Angel Moroni statue there lost its trumpet as a result.
Specifics about damage to the airport are not yet available, nor is information about when it will reopen. On Twitter, the airport said the road to the terminal is open so passengers can be picked up and leave the facility.
The airport is a large hub for Delta Air Lines, though the carrier has not yet issued a waiver for flights there.
As of 11:55 a.m. ET, 97 departures and 81 arrivals had been canceled, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com. The cancellations account for more than 15% of the day’s schedule at Salt Lake City, FlightAware calculated.
The U.S. Geological Survey announced the quake — which occurred at 7:09 a.m. local time — and is asking for witness reports.
Featured photo by Darren Murph/The Points Guy.
