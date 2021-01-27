Get double points on your next Royal Caribbean cruise with this extended offer
You now have until the end of June to get double loyalty points when booking a Royal Caribbean cruise.
The world’s largest cruise line extended its recent Double Points offer this week to apply to any cruise booked between now and June 30, for sailings through Sept. 30, 2022.
Until this week, the offer only was good for cruises booked by Jan. 31 that were scheduled to sail through March 31, 2022.
The extension comes in the wake of more cruise cancellations at Royal Caribbean. The line this month delayed its restart in most of the world for another two months, to May.
Double points for every cabin category
Aimed at members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program, the Double Points offer is just what it sounds like: Customers who book a cruise during the promotion will get double the normal amount of Crown & Anchor loyalty points when cruising.
Every category of cabin on Royal Caribbean ships is eligible for the promotion.
Passengers staying in standard cabins on a Royal Caribbean will earn 2 points per night as part of the promotion instead of 1 point. The earnings for passengers in suites jumps to 4 points per night instead of 2 points. Solo travelers staying in cabins designed for two passengers (who pay more for the privilege) can earn as many as 6 points per night.
The Royal Caribbean chart below spells out the specifics:
There are, of course, caveats to the offer. Residents of China, for example, are not eligible. But the promotion is otherwise open to any Royal Caribbean cruiser with a Crown & Anchor Society membership. This includes members belonging to all six Crown & Anchor Society tiers — Gold, Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle.
Note that in order to qualify, you must enter your Crown & Anchor Society member number at the time of booking.
The points will show up in your account after you’ve completed your sailing.
A rare opportunity to rise through the tiers
Such double-point offers at Royal Caribbean are relatively rare and offer a chance to rise through the loyalty tier levels much more quickly than normal.
If you’re a Royal Caribbean fan, that’s a big deal, as it’ll have an impact on how many loyalty perks you get when sailing with the line not just this year or next year but for the rest of your life. Like many lines, Royal Caribbean doesn’t make cruisers requalify for status every year. Instead, the points you earn with the line accumulate forever.
With Double Points, it’s possible to reach the Crown & Anchor Society’s mid-level tiers (Emerald and Diamond) in just two to six seven-night cruises, depending on the type of cabin booked.
Under the terms of the promotion, a solo traveler staying in a suite could earn a whopping 42 points in a single seven-night cruise.
The number of points you need for Royal Caribbean’s tier levels breaks down like this:
Gold: 3 Cruise Points
Platinum: 30 Cruise Points
Emerald: 55 Cruise Points
Diamond: 80 Cruise Points
Diamond Plus: 175 Cruise Points
Pinnacle Club: 700 Points
At every tier level of the program, you get special onboard offers, priority check-in, a private departure lounge with continental breakfast and an exclusive trivia event. All but Gold members also receive discounts on balcony and suite staterooms.
But the benefits of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society really get interesting at the higher tiers. At Diamond Plus, you get priority seating at ship theaters, ice shows and AquaTheater events, for instance — a valuable perk if you are fan of Royal Caribbean shows. Diamond Plus also brings a complimentary behind-the-scenes ship tour, Concierge Club access and thoughtful gifts.
Still, the premier perk of the Crown & Anchor Society program comes upon reaching Pinnacle Club status. You’ll get a free seven-night Caribbean cruise in a balcony cabin.
The extended offer was first reported by RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com.
