First-ever overwater cabanas in the Bahamas now open
In a first, there now are floating cabanas for rent in the Bahamas — and super pricey ones at that. But not just anyone can book them.
Costing more than $1,500 per day during peak times, the 20 new overwater hideaways only are accessible to vacationers arriving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
The swanky digs are part of Royal Caribbean’s just-opened Coco Beach Club, an exclusive new area at the line’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Unveiled on Friday, the area also offers a ritzy private beach, infinity pool, upscale restaurant and al fresco bar.
Royal Caribbean passengers can buy a day pass to the Coco Beach Club starting at $54 per person. But a stay in one of the overwater cabanas is going to set you back at least a grand. Pricing starts at $999 and rises during busy periods.
That’s quite a chunk of change, given that you won’t even be spending the night. Royal Caribbean ships typically arrive at Perfect Day at CocoCay around 7 a.m. and leave by 5 p.m.
On the positive side, the cabana pricing includes access for up to eight people.
The cabanas also come with some cool perks, including a dedicated attendant who’s there to tend to your every whim, and complimentary access to the Coco Beach Club restaurant. It serves up the sort of fancy cuisine you rarely find at a cruise line’s private island (fresh lobster is on the menu, as is grouper and steak).
Each of the cabanas boasts a slide that will whisk you into the crystal-clear Bahamian water. Or just take a leap off the cabana’s edge.
A sofa, lounge chairs, wet bar, freshwater shower and overwater hammock round out the amenities you’ll find at the units. There’s also complimentary snorkel gear.
In addition to the overwater cabanas, the new Coco Beach Club area also has 10 beach cabanas. Travelers with tight budgets, take note: They are less expensive than the overwater cabanas.
Well, OK, somewhat less expensive — they still start at a cool $699.
As with the overwater cabanas, the beach cabana pricing includes access for up to eight people.
For those who don’t splurge on a cabana, the day pass to the Coco Beach Club gets you access to the beach area, chairs and umbrellas. Plus, you can take a dip in the infinity pool. It measures 2,600 square feet and features in-pool loungers, day beds and poolside service.
The pool is backed by a stylish, open-air clubhouse.
The opening of Coco Beach Club marks the completion of a $250 million transformation of Perfect Day at CocoCay that began more than a year ago. The overhaul included the addition of a waterpark with 13 slides, the most of any waterpark in the Bahamas or Caribbean. Other additions included the region’s biggest wave pool and the region’s largest freshwater pool.
On top of opening Coco Beach Club, Royal Caribbean in recent days also has officially reopened the South Beach area at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Open to all passengers at no extra charge, it now offers 10 new beachfront cabanas in addition to complimentary beach chairs, a floating bar and a sports court for volleyball and basketball.
This year, 16 Royal Caribbean vessels will stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay. Vacationers will find voyages to the island from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in Florida; Bayonne, New Jersey (one of the cruise ports in the New York City area); and Galveston, Texas.
Royal Caribbean expects to carry 2 million people to the island this year.
