Rove Miles entered the loyalty landscape earlier this year with a travel booking platform that feels similar to many credit card travel portals — but without the need for a credit card. Anyone can join Rove for free, unlocking the ability to earn and burn Rove Miles on flights, hotels and gift card purchases through the platform, as well as to transfer miles to Rove's 13 transfer partners.

When it comes to hotels, Rove's booking platform offers a huge variety of properties — and some of them have fantastic rates. You can earn up to 45 miles per dollar spent at some hotels; in some cases, the miles you'd earn on a one-night stay would be enough to book a second night at the same property.

Here are some great deals you can book right now, whether you're looking for festive fun, a sunny beach break or slopeside adventures.

And if you're not yet a member of Rove Miles, you can earn 1,000 bonus miles when you join through this link.

Get your cheer on at a Christmas market

NICK BRADY/CHRISTKINDLMARKET/FACEBOOK

There's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than with hot gluhwein (mulled wine) and roasted chestnuts at a traditional German Christmas market — and you don't have to go all the way to Europe to experience the magic.

The Pendry Chicago is within a 20-minute walk of one of the U.S.'s best Christmas markets. You can book the night of Saturday, Dec. 6 on Rove for $364 or 13,000 miles plus $41 in taxes and fees. You'd earn an impressive 36 miles per dollar spent (11,642 miles total) on a cash booking or get a value of 2.5 cents per mile on an award stay.

ROVE MILES

Compare that to Chase's Points Boost, where you can get at most 2 cents per point when redeeming your Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Other credit card platforms, like Capital One Travel and American Express Travel, offer only 1 cent per point.

Another great feature? Rove Miles lets you stack hotel rewards program perks at some properties. For instance, you can earn Marriott Bonvoy points and elite night credits when you book the Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Downtown/Loop through Rove. However, earning and redemption rates may not be as spectacular at these properties.

ROVE MILES

Even better, Rove recently announced that loyalty-eligible properties will have the hotel itself as the merchant (rather than Rove Miles) — meaning you can stack hotel credit card perks and offers. For instance, say you held a Chase Marriott card that had a Chase Offer for Residence Inn. You could book the hotel above through Rove with that credit card to earn bonus Marriott points and get a statement credit through the Chase Offer, on top of the Rove Miles you'd earn.

Warm up with a beach getaway

YINYANG/GETTY IMAGES

If you're already over the cold weather, escape to the beach at the all-inclusive Grand Park Royal Cancun in Mexico. You can book a deluxe king room on Friday, Dec. 12 for $442 and earn 39 miles per dollar spent on the stay, for a total of 17,163 Rove Miles. Alternatively, you could redeem just 16,000 miles plus $1.80 for your stay, resulting in a value of 2.8 cents per mile.

ROVE MILES

Keep in mind that the best rates on Rove may be for nonrefundable booking options. In this case, you'd earn only 19 miles per dollar spent on your stay or get a lower redemption value of 1.7 cents per mile on the refundable alternative — still a pretty good deal.

Another great choice for a warm-weather getaway is Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Honolulu. Rove Miles has a one-queen bungalow available Friday, Dec. 12 for $884, which would earn you 45 miles per dollar spen on the stay — or a whopping 39,781 miles total. Or, you could redeem just 23,000 miles for one night for a value of 3.8 cents apiece.

ROVE MILES

Another thing to note: Rove's rates may vary by room type. In this example, a cheaper two-bedroom suite ($676 per night) will earn you only 10 miles per dollar spent on the stay or give you a redemption value of just 1.5 cents per mile.

Hit the slopes over the holidays

ASPEN MEADOWS RESORT/FACEBOOK

If a ski trip is more your speed, try Aspen Meadows Resort, conveniently located between some of Colorado's best ski hills, including Aspen, Snowmass and Buttermilk.

Junior suites start at $1,392 per night Monday, Dec. 22, and you can earn 27 miles per dollar spent on the stay for a total of 36,024 miles. Alternatively, you could spend 66,000 Rove Miles plus $58 in taxes and fees for a solid value of 2 cents per mile.

ROVE MILES

Budget travelers will be pleased to know that high-end luxury properties aren't the only ones with great rates on Rove. Aspen's St. Moritz Lodge & Condominiums offers a private hostel double with a shared bath for $573 on Dec. 22. You can earn 38 miles per dollar on the cash rate (21,789 miles total) or redeem 21,000 miles at a value of 2.7 cents apiece.

ROVE MILES

Bottom line

Rove Miles is offering some very attractive hotel rates, both with cash and miles. If you book one of these deals, be sure to maximize your purchase with a credit card that earns bonus rewards on general travel purchases.

Keep in mind, though, that prices and cancellation policies may vary between Rove and other booking platforms, including the hotel's website. You may find lower rates or cheaper room types available elsewhere, potentially offsetting the rewards you could earn on Rove, so do your research before deciding where to book.

If you haven't joined Rove Miles yet, register for free to earn 1,000 bonus miles.