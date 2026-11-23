Last week, Rove introduced personalized shopping offers with earning rates of up to 25 miles per dollar spent. Now, Rove has launched Rove Status, a four-tier status program. Here's what you need to know about the new Rove Status program, including qualification requirements and perks available to members at each tier.

Rove Status qualification requirements

Here are the annual requirements for each Rove Status tier:

Member : No requirements

: No requirements Gold : 50,000 qualifying miles and five qualifying transactions

: 50,000 qualifying miles and five qualifying transactions Platinum : 125,000 qualifying miles and 10 qualifying transactions

: 125,000 qualifying miles and 10 qualifying transactions Diamond: 250,000 qualifying miles and 20 qualifying transactions

The qualification period each year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and status earned based on qualifying activity in 2026 will be valid through Dec. 31, 2027. Qualifying miles and transactions are based on the purchase date for shopping, dining and gift cards and on the date the travel is completed (i.e., the date of the final flight on a ticket or the hotel checkout date).

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You can earn qualifying miles and qualifying transactions through paid Rove travel bookings, shopping, dining and gift card purchases. Miles earned through paid miles boosts, tier-based shopping bonuses and elevated earning rates count toward status, while flat bonus promotions, referrals, partner transfers and miles not associated with a paid transaction do not.

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Rove is retroactively counting transactions and qualifying miles throughout 2026. So, head to your Rove account to see your qualifying miles, qualifying transactions and elite status tier.

Related: The best ways to redeem Rove miles, including flights to Europe from just 88 miles

Rove Status perks

Each Rove Status offers some valuable perks:

Member Gold status Platinum status Diamond status Free night benefit on Rove Rate award stays None Fifth night free Fourth night free Third night free Discount on eligible Rove Rate paid stays None 5% 8% 10% Shopping bonuses Standard Up to 5 additional miles per dollar spent for select brands Up to 8 additional miles per dollar spent for select brands Up to 10 additional miles per dollar spent for select brands Maximum miles boost available for purchase Up to 10 times Up to 12 times Up to 15 times Up to 20 times Partner transfer minimum 2,000 1,500 1,000 None Additional transfer bonus on top of eligible existing promotions None None 10% 15% Priority customer support None Gold-level support Platinum-level support Diamond-level support, including Diamond Desk Parental pause for new parents that lets you push your status expiration back None Up to 12 months Up to 12 months Up to 12 months

I'm particularly excited about the free-night benefit for Rove Rate award stays. Rove Rate bookings aren't loyalty-eligible, but this is a great benefit for travelers who don't have elite status with a hotel loyalty program or are staying at properties outside their preferred program. Rove clarified that each free-night credit is based on the stay's average nightly rate, though charges due at the property (such as resort fees or local taxes) aren't included.

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Rove also confirmed that this benefit can apply more than once during the same stay. For example, a Diamond member redeeming miles for a six-night stay would receive two nights free.

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Parental pause lets eligible new parents extend their status expiration by up to 12 months. And the additional transfer bonus on top of eligible existing promotions for Platinum and Diamond members is additive, not multiplicative. So, a 40% transfer bonus would become a 50% bonus for Platinum members and a 55% bonus for Diamond members.

Related: Maximize your rewards by getting a fourth or fifth night free on award stays

Bottom line

Rove Status offers several potentially valuable benefits to members who already earn heavily on the platform. The free-night benefit on Rove Rate award stays is the standout, especially since it can apply multiple times on longer stays, while Platinum and Diamond members can also receive larger bonuses during eligible partner transfer promotions.

Since Rove is retroactively counting qualifying activity from throughout 2026, it's worth checking your account to see whether you've already earned status or are close to reaching the next tier.