Rove has grown quickly since launching in 2025, expanding to 22 airline and hotel transfer partners. Now, just in time for the holiday shopping season, Rove has launched personalized shopping offers that let members earn up to 25 Rove miles per dollar on select purchases. The program has also expanded its in-store shopping offers.

Online shopping portals and card-linked merchant offers are some of the best ways to earn additional rewards on top of what you earn from your credit card. TPG's November 2026 valuations peg Rove miles at 2.05 cents apiece, so earning 25 Rove miles per dollar could yield rewards of up to 51.25 cents per dollar spent.

Here's what you should know about Rove's new offerings.

Not a Rove member yet? The program is free to join, and you can score 1,500 bonus miles when you sign up through TPG's link.

Personalized shopping offers

Advertisement

Rove members already know they can navigate to the shopping tab on the Rove website or app and see featured offers or search for a specific merchant.

ROVE

Now, Rove members who link and connect an eligible payment card can access personalized offers in the For You section of Rove's website and app.

ROVE

When a personalized offer has a higher earning rate than Rove's standard offer, you'll see both rates displayed. Since these offers are personalized, the available merchants and earning rates may vary by member.

You'll need to activate each offer before making a qualifying purchase. Click the plus button to activate, and then check the circle that replaces the plus after activation to see how long you have to use the offer.

ROVE

Be sure to review each offer's terms before purchasing, including where the offer is valid, when it expires and whether any spending limits or purchase exclusions apply.

ROVE

Advertisement

By reviewing the Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios offer I enrolled in, I found it is only valid for stays within the U.S. This is too bad, as I was excited to use it for an upcoming Hyatt House stay in Canada until I read its terms.

Finally, it's worth noting that neither TPG's Lyndsey Matthews nor I saw any offers in our For You sections for 25 miles per dollar spent. Instead, 15 miles per dollar spent on a new Sam's Club membership purchase is the best offer either of us found in our accounts.

ROVE

Related: Why the holiday season is the best time to start earning points and miles

Expanded in-store earning

Rove initially introduced in-store card-linked offers in August. It now says members can earn miles on qualifying purchases at hundreds of participating physical retailers.

To earn Rove miles on an in-store purchase, link an eligible card to Rove and review the merchant's offer before making a purchase. Activate the offer first if required, then use your linked card to make a qualifying purchase. Rove says transactions are automatically tracked after the charge clears and that miles typically post within seven days.

Advertisement

Related: 5 tips to maximize rewards and avoid debt this holiday shopping season

Bottom line

Rove's personalized offers could be a lucrative way to earn transferable rewards on purchases you already planned to make, especially when targeted rates reach 25 miles per dollar.

However, offers and earning rates will vary by member, so check the For You section and review the activation and purchase requirements before shopping. You should also compare Rove's rate with other shopping portals and check for card-linked merchant offers you may be able to stack with your purchase.