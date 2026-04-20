Roame.travel is a great tool for finding miles-and-points awards across dozens of loyalty programs. Roame launched in March 2023 and quickly became a go-to for folks at The Points Guy. It can not only track hard-to-find redemptions, but also makes recommendations on which bank or airline programs to use to book those awards. It even takes current transfer bonuses into account in its search results.

After trying it out for the past few months, I've put together this guide on how to use this compelling new tool in my award booking arsenal.

Plus, for a limited time, Roame.travel is offering TPG readers 25% off the Friends of Roame Pro membership (with code "THEPOINTSGUY"). This brings the regular price down to $9.74 per month (from $12.99) or $82.49 per year (from $109.99).

Roame special offer link here.

How Roame.travel works

Roame.travel home page. ROAME.TRAVEL

Like a typical search engine, the home screen will be familiar. You simply put the airport and the date you want to find an award for, and then hit the magnifying glass.

That pulls up a search of available redemptions. In my case, I searched for flights from New York to Paris this summer.

As you can see, Roame returned a bunch of British Airways flights bookable via Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards.

Roame.travel search results for New York to Paris this summer. ROAME.TRAVEL

In this case, Roame is showing me the actual "live" inventory available to book.

While 45,000 points is a great deal, $1,018 in taxes and fees is way too much.

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Fortunately, you can also toggle various buttons to hone in on exactly what you want. In this case, I would set the search bar to eliminate high taxes and fees.

Search options. ROAME.TRAVEL

By setting the maximum to $200 in taxes and fees, more reasonable redemptions appear.

Search results with a maximum tax and fee amount set. ROAME.TRAVEL

These results were more interesting, but I didn't want to spend more than 100,000 points, so I used the Points Max button and set it to find results under 100,000. That's when I found a nice redemption using American Airlines AAdvantage miles for 97,500 in business class, with taxes and fees of only $5.

Search results with a maximum in taxes and fees and points set. ROAME.TRAVEL

As you can see, there's also a big pink "book" button. When you click that, it takes you directly to American Airlines to book. As you can see, the inventory was indeed available on American's website.

American Airlines AAdvantage award booking. AA.COM

Roame also shows you what programs transfer to American Airlines in case you don't have enough miles.

Roame.travel transfer suggestions. ROAME.TRAVEL

Here's another real-world example of a flight coming back to New York from Japan that Roame found for me.

Roame.travel search page. ROAME.TRAVEL

While 195,000 miles sounds like quite a lot, for Delta SkyMiles, that's not a terrible deal for Delta One from Tokyo's Haneda International Airport (HND) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and on to New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in first class. Delta currently wants $4,427 to book that same itinerary with cash. That's 2.27 cents per mile, well above the April TPG valuation of Delta SkyMiles of 1.2 cents per mile.

Roame Skyview

There are lots of other things you can do with a Roame Pro account, including setting alerts and using the Skyview tool, which lets you search up to 60 days and multiple airports at once.

Roame Skyview search. ROAME.TRAVEL

I did the same Paris search, including the whole month of July and the first three weeks of August. Roame found some really great values, including direct business-class fares to Paris for as few as 55,000 Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards points during the peak July summer travel season.

Skyview search results for trips to Paris. ROAME.TRAVEL

Skyview also lets you search wider zones, like the United States to Europe, if you want to find some real gems, so long as you're flexible with dates and destinations.

As you can see, widening my SkyView search allowed me to find Lufthansa business class from Boston to Munich for as few as 50,000 points or just 66,000 miles for a Delta flight from Boston to Barcelona in Delta One.

United States to Europe search. ROAME.TRAVEL

I also love the ability to set award alerts, which has allowed me to make some incredible bookings. As you can see here, I had an alert set up for award space from Cairo to New York.

Award alerts. ROAME.TRAVEL

Roame emailed me dozens of times as it found awards for me.

Roame email notifications. GOOGLE

Eventually, after it alerted me that space opened up on Swiss, I used Air Canada Aeroplan points. I was able to book Swiss business class from Cairo to Zurich, then on to New York, for just 85,000 Aeroplan points and $184 in taxes and fees.

Swiss Airbus A330-300. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

I also have my phone number linked to Roame, so I see award alerts directly via text if I'm not near my computer or checking email.

To learn more about the other cool things Roame can do, read the thorough guide my colleague Sean Cudahy wrote.

Related: The complete guide to searching award space on Roame.travel

Bottom line

Swiss A330 business class seat. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Roame.travel is a user-friendly tool for finding award space that I find both easy to navigate and among the fastest search tools out there. For all those reasons, it's definitely worth considering the 25% off Roame is currently offering to TPG readers with the code "THEPOINTSGUY" for a pro membership.

Roame has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2023, and it's getting better by the day, with more programs being integrated into its library.

It's also beta-testing a hotel award search tool, so stay tuned for once it's ready for primetime.

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