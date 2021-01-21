The Ritz-Carlton will open its first European ski resort in Zermatt, Switzerland
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Luxury skiers, rejoice: Marriott is bringing its high-end Ritz-Carlton brand to the famed Swiss ski resort of Zermatt in 2026.
The chain partnered with Mario Julen — a Zermatt native and real estate developer and hotelier — to bring this project to life. His company, Matterhorn Peak AG, is responsible for many of the most famous projects in Zermatt and Gstaad, another high-end ski town in Switzerland.
When it opens, the 69-room luxury resort will be The Ritz-Carlton’s first ski resort in Europe and will boast jaw-dropping views of the town’s famous peak, the Matterhorn, from both its guest rooms and dining spaces.
View this post on Instagram
The property’s design is being led by AW², a Paris-based firm helmed by architects Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux, and it will “offer a refined take on the classic mountain chalet,” according to a statement from Marriott.
Aside from those amazing views, the hotel will offer two restaurants, two bars, an outdoor terrace for enjoying your food or drink in the fresh Alpine air and a private dining room.
And, of course, the hotel will have plenty of activities on offer with its ski-in, ski-out access to the surrounding mountains, a gym, a spa and both indoor and outdoor pools.
Zermatt is a world-famous ski resort and is accessible from both Geneva (GVA) and Zurich (ZRH) airports via train — it’s about a four-hour ride from either airport.
Even if you’re not a skier, there’s plenty to enjoy in Zermatt, as the town boasts plenty of cafes and bars (perfect for après-ski cocktails) and provides easy access to Cervinia in Italy. And, in the summer, there’s plenty to do for travelers who love adventure or are simply craving beautiful Alpine scenery.
The Ritz-Carlton, Zermatt will be the brand’s second Swiss property, with the other being The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix in Geneva.
Marriott has another high-end ski resort in Switzerland: the W Verbier. That property is a Category 8 in Marriott’s Bonvoy chart, so it stands to reason The Ritz-Carlton will match that rating. But starting room rates have not yet been announced, and anything could happen with Marriott’s Bonvoy chart between now and the resort’s projected 2026 opening. When it does open, though, you can expect cash rates to be very high, given the upscale vibe of the area and the fact that the resort will have under 70 rooms in total.
We’re excited to see such a landmark announcement from one of the world’s most well-regarded hotel brands — we just wish we didn’t have to wait five years (or more) to experience the Ritz-Carlton, Zermatt for ourselves.
Featured rendering courtesy of AW².
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.