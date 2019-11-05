You’ll soon be able to go on vacation with SoulCycle
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Get ready to let out the loudest “woo!” you’ve ever woo’ed before, because if you’re an avid SoulCycler (present!) who loves to travel (yes, hello), we have some good news.
The fitness brand just announced a new “off-the-bike” experience that sounds even better than getting your favorite bike on Monday at noon.
It’s called Retreats by SoulCycle.
The retreats will be “intimate group getaways curated to help [travelers] reflect, recharge and reconnect….”
SoulCycle partnered with luxury travel agency Black Tomato to deliver the ultimate traveler-meets-cycle experience. According to a statement, there will be SoulCycle classes led by instructors from around the country, as well as “meditative spa and wellness experiences.”
And, as Fortune pointed out, the retreats are not exclusive to long-time riders, either — customers completely new to the brand are more than welcome to join. Though we suspect the notoriously dedicated group of riders may turn out in force.
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan told Fortune, “At SoulCycle, we always put our riders first and we do our best not only to listen to but also anticipate their needs. Taking a class at SoulCycle is one way to find time to be present for yourself, but our riders are consistently asking us for more experiential ways to spend time with our instructors and each other. With Retreats by SoulCycle, we’re giving our community another opportunity to devote attention to themselves and deepen their ties to one another over the span of multiple days in a beautiful setting, outside of the day-to-day hustle.”
It’s about more than a bike, though. Black Tomato cofounder Tom Marchant said in a statement that “travel is meant to help you connect with yourself and your surroundings in a more meaningful way,” and having that experience “with your favorite brand” can be just as powerful as taking a solo trip or traveling with your partner.
It’s certainly part of a growing trend, as well-known brands (including SoulCycle’s parent company, Equinox) have been aggressively entering the travel space. Last year, Equinox debuted fitness-focused day trips and announced plans to host longer multiday journeys. And this year, the luxury fitness and wellness company also launched its first-ever hotel in New York City.
So far, there’s only been one “pilot” retreat in Austin and Texas Hill Country. Guests enjoyed mindfulness meditation, healing workshops, morning movement sessions, SoulCycle classes and s’mores by the campfire. Whelan, who is also a “master instructor” led the first-of-its-kind experience, and by the looks of it, was pretty inspiring.
View this post on Instagram
While there isn’t much information yet as to where the coming retreats will be, Fortune said they will each last four days and have between 20 and 30 guests.
Cost will vary depending on location, and the first one open to the public will launch in Winter 2020 — keep an eye out for more information in the coming months.
One thing’s for sure: Don’t forget to pack your leggings.
Featured image courtesy of The Washington Post/Contributor/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.