This restaurant is offering a genius solution for socially-distanced dining
Dreaming of the day when you can finally hang up the apron and dine out freely? Us too.
Sure, there’s always takeout. But there’s nothing like going out with friends and catching up over food and drinks. While restaurants will certainly look different when the coronavirus precautions subside, that may not necessarily be a bad thing if they look anything like this innovative solution from Mediamatic Eten, a vegan restaurant in Amsterdam.
The trendy waterside restaurant got creative with new social distancing rules and installed glass greenhouses to allow diners to keep their distance. These houses are called, “Serres Séparées,” which translates to Separate Greenhouses.
The restaurant also plans to serve the food on a long wooden plank so that the waitstaff doesn’t have to step inside. Additionally, all servers will wear face shields and gloves.
Currently, the restaurant is just testing out the new concept with friends and family. However, as more countries begin to ease restrictions, this could be one solution for restaurants around the world with the room to spare.
Amsterdam will keep restaurants closed to the public until at least May 19.
What do you think? Could this be a viable solution for the future of dining?
Featured photo courtesy of Mediamatic Eten.
