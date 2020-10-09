Redeem Chase points for restaurants, delivery and more at a much higher rate
Earlier this year, Chase launched a partnership with the Tock dining platform, enabling cardholders to book special dining experiences at restaurants, wineries and other venues, including the option to pay with Ultimate Rewards points.
Now, the issuer is working to expand Tock access, with a brand-new dining hub. Cardmembers will be able to engage with more than 4,000 restaurants and dining experiences, from reservations to food delivery, along with produce, meats and other cook-at-home products, via Tock Pasture, Produce, & Purveyors.
Perhaps most exciting, however, is the option to redeem Ultimate Rewards points for Tock purchases at a higher rate. Through April 30, 2021, Chase cardmembers can redeem at the same rate available via the issuer’s Pay Yourself Back platform — Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders can redeem Ultimate Rewards at 1.5 cents apiece, while Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can redeem points at 1.25 cents each.
Chase is clearly investing in expanding its dining offerings overall, especially during the pandemic. The company has an ongoing partnership with DoorDash, including free or discounted access to DashPass perks, and the expanded Tock program gives cardmembers more opportunities to boost their dining experience, both at restaurants and at home. And now, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders who already have a complimentary Lyft Pink membership now have complimentary access to Grubhub+ and Seamless+.
The issuer has also scheduled a handful of new “Home Dining” events, including a meal kit and live chef sessions, priced between $25 and $200, with all proceeds being matched by Chase and donated to World Central Kitchen. Upcoming events include:
- Thursday, 10/15: Aaron Franklin (Hot Luck Fest, Franklin Barbecue) shares grilling tips and gives you a sneak peek into his new beer collaboration with Karbach Brewing Company.
- Thursday, 10/22: Marissa Mullen, founder of @thatcheeseplate, teaches you how to create a special Sapphire-inspired cheese and charcuterie board.
- Thursday, 11/5: Chef Brady Williams from Canlis will walk cardmembers through how to prepare a unique Canlis meal kit designed especially for Chase Sapphire cardmembers.
- Wednesday, 11/18: Husband and wife duo from SingleThread, Chef Kyle and Katina welcome you to their Farm and SingleThread Inn. The night includes a farm tour, wine tasting and cooking demo.
