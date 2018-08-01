This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier today, we covered the fantastic 30% transfer bonus for Amex to Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club program. Amex has launched another transfer bonus, this time offering a 25% bonus when converting Amex Membership Rewards points into JetBlue TrueBlue points.
Normally, you can convert Membership Rewards into JetBlue points at 250:200 ratio. With the promotion it changes that into 250:250 — effectively a 1:1 ratio.
JetBlue points have a fixed value ranging between 1.3-1.5 cents apiece, although TPG values them on the lower end at 1.3 cents each. Normally a $156 JetBlue flight would cost about 9,600 TrueBlue points or 12,000 Amex points — with the bonus it would require an even 9,600 Amex points.
So is this a good deal? It’s decent, but probably only makes sense if you specifically need to fly on JetBlue — it’s definitely a whole lot better than transferring without a bonus. The ability to transfer in small increments of points is an added plus, since award flights start at as low as a couple thousand points. JetBlue Plus cardholders can save even more, since they’ll receive 10% of their TrueBlue points back when making award bookings.
Keep in mind you can get more value by transferring Membership Rewards points to other Amex partners like Aeroplan or Virgin Atlantic and booking premium cabin awards.
How to Transfer
- Log in to your American Express account
- Under the Membership tab, click “rewards,” then click “transfer points,” and select JetBlue
- Connect your JetBlue account if you haven’t already
- Select how many points you’d like to transfer and hit transfer
- Wait for miles to credit to your JetBlue account, which should be near instant according to our tests
If you don’t have enough Membership Rewards for your preferred redemption, Citi ThankYou points also transfer to JetBlue (although at a pretty horrible ratio) — helping top off your mileage balance.
