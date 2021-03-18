National Airport set to open new 14-gate concourse, spelling the end for D.C.’s most-dreaded gate
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For D.C. residents and visitors have something new to look forward to as travel continues to return.
The new terminal at Reagan National Airport finally has an opening date: April 20.
The new concourse, which will hold gates 46 through 59 — has been under construction since 2017. It’s the first major improvement for the airport in more than two decades.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Most excitingly, for many travelers: the new concourse means that passengers will no longer have to use the infamous Gate 35X, a notoriously cramped area where passengers would have linger before boarding a bus to their aircraft.
According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the concourse will not be completely finished when it opens in April. But even though the April launch will be more of a “soft opening” with “several months” of construction remaining, passengers will be able to begin using the new gates right away.
The opening comes at a unique time for the airline and broader travel industries, with demand and passenger counts still severely below 2019 levels due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
More:White House could relax COVID-19 travel restrictions as early as May
However, passenger counts have been steadily ticking up for several weeks, constantly setting new pandemic-era records. Forward bookings and flight searches are also increasing, suggesting that a travel boom is on the horizon as more Americans receive their coronavirus vaccines.
Featured image courtesy of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.