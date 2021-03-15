Airlines are on the verge of finally making money again
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After a year of burning through as much as $100 million in cash daily, airlines are finally on the verge of a much-awaited goal: actually making money.
US airlines have seen a dramatic uptick in forward bookings over the past several weeks, with a further surge in domestic leisure travel expected as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to accelerate.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
United Airlines wrote in an SEC filing that it expects to reach positive cash flow for the month of March 2021, assuming that “the current trajectory of booking improvement is sustained.”
“If the current rate of improvement in bookings continues, the Company expects core cash flow to be positive moving forward,” the airline wrote in the filing.
Should things continue as United expects, it will earn money for the first time since March 2020, when the airline burned through as much as $80 million per day.
United is not the only airline to see itself approaching the crucial cash-positive mark, although it was the first to say it would meet the milestone.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, speaking at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference, said that he was “cautiously optimistic” that the airline could reverse its cash burn this spring, saying he had seen “real glimmers of hope.”
Doug Parker, American Airlines’ CEO, said at the same conference that demand for domestic leisure travel was rising swiftly.
There’s “huge pent-up demand for domestic leisure travel,” Parker said. “And that demand is coming back quickly as vaccines are distributed.”
Southwest also forecasted reduced cash burn, citing an increase in travel and forward bookings, though still expects to spend $10-12 million per day through the first quarter.
“It feels like the beginning of the end,” Gary Kelly, Southwest’s CEO, said during a Washington Post Live forum. “Our hope is that by the time we get to June, where you’ve had most of the population have access to vaccinations, that we’ve got a chance of breaking even at least.” Kelly said that he’s hopeful for positive cash flow within the year.
It’s not just forward bookings that are increasing; air travel has steadily increased over the past several weeks. More than 1.3 million passengers passed through security at U.S. airports on this past Friday and Sunday, the first time those numbers had been reached since the pandemic began (although those numbers were as high as 2.5 million on the same days in 2019). Passenger counts are expected to climb as more Americans receive the vaccine and feel safe to travel, hence the increase in forward bookings.
Notably, the current demand is almost entirely for leisure travel and is almost entirely for domestic or short-haul international flights. Business and long-haul travel — which are generally more lucrative — are only showing “grass shoots” of returning, Parker said. Before the pandemic, as much as 50% of airline revenue came from road warriors, despite those travelers making up just 15-20% of the airline’s overall annual customers, according to Cowen, although those numbers vary significantly by airline.
Nevertheless, the airlines have reason to be optimistic for the first time in more than a year.
“These last three weeks have been the best three weeks since the pandemic hit, and each week has been better than the prior one,” Parker said. “And that appears to be continuing here, in this fourth week.”
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.