Southwest Airlines adds 3 more cities to its ever-growing route map
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest Airlines’ route map keeps growing. The budget giant announced on Monday that it intends to add three more cities to its ever-expanding network, using the pandemic as an opportunity to grow its reach.
The three newest cities are Bellingham, Washington (BLI); Eugene, Oregon (EUG); and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR).
In a message to employees, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the three new destinations allow the company to “continue our focus on putting our aircraft to work to pursue more Customers and much-needed revenue.”
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
He described the additions as “three very different and appealing locations to both serve our existing Customers and places where we feel Southwest can make a real difference for local travelers.”
Southwest has not yet announced start dates or the routes it intends to fly from the cities, but it did give an indication about when to expect service to start.
For Myrtle Beach – the South Carolina destination known for golfing and beaches– Southwest said flights should begin “in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast.”
Service to Eugene and Bellingham is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.
Even more growth: Southwest expands again, adds Colorado Springs, Jackson and Savannah
In announcing flights to Bellingham, Southwest noted that the city sits just south of the U.S. border with Canada and is a relatively short drive to downtown Vancouver – one of Canada’s most populous cities that’s only about 50 miles from the BLI airport.
“Following the reopening of the Canadian border, we expect a return of the value-minded travelers who already drive to this alternative airport to escape high fares and taxes,” Kelly said in a statement, leaving little doubt that Southwest expects its BLI service to draw heavily upon Canadian customers.
Overall, the three new cities give Southwest a whopping 17 new destinations that have been added or announced since the pandemic began to affect the United States.
It was just two weeks ago that Southwest had announced two more new cities: Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS) in Florida and Bozeman (BZN) in Montana.
Featured photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.