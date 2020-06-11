Reader Question: Can you combine an airline travel credit with a companion certificate?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg. If you would like to ask us a question, email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Frequent travelers are used to paying for their plane tickets in a number of different ways, including credit cards, miles and even gift cards. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented surge in flight cancellations it’s caused is forcing many travelers to now learn the ins and outs of another payment method: airline-issued travel credits. TPG reader Bettina wants to know if she can use a Delta travel credit in combination with a Delta companion fare from her Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card.
I ended up with a $1200 credit on Delta for my canceled trip to Florida – and I have a companion fare credit also from my Delta Platinum SkyMiles Amex. Is it possible to combine the companion airfare with the airline credit for booking future travel?TPG READER BETTINA
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
For those who may not be familiar, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card is the mid-tier option of Delta’s personal cobranded credit cards. The Platinum Delta SkyMiles comes with an annual companion certificate valid for a round-trip, main cabin domestic ticket booked into fare classes L, U, T, X or V. You just need to pay the taxes and fees on the companion ticket, which is very low for domestic travel.
There are two elements to Bettina’s question that might help other travelers figure out how to use their own airline travel credits. The first is whether you can use the credit to cover the taxes and fees associated with the companion ticket. This question is important because if you can, then you’d also be able to use it to pay for taxes and fees on award tickets. The second half of the question is whether you can pay for a ticket with your travel credit and still apply the companion certificate to that reservation.
The good news? The answer to both of these questions is yes, with an important caveat. Here’s what it says on the Delta website about the validity of travel credits: “It is valid for payment of published fares and government-imposed ticket taxes/charges only.” This means that you can use a travel credit towards airfare, even if you’re applying a companion certificate to the reservation, as well as government-imposed taxes. Note, this does not apply to airline-imposed taxes.
This isn’t an issue if you’re traveling domestically within the U.S. All flights originating in the U.S., whether you pay with cash or miles, include a $5.60 government-imposed aviation security fee that goes to help fund the TSA. You would be allowed to use your travel credit to cover this tax. According to Delta’s terms, you wouldn’t be able to use it to pay for airline-imposed taxes such as the hefty fuel surcharges you’ll find on many Delta awards from Europe.
Bottom line
You can apply a Delta companion certificate to any eligible reservation, as long as you pay with some form of cash or cash equivalent. This includes credit cards, gift cards and travel vouchers. You can also use these vouchers to pay for government-imposed taxes on award tickets, but not airline imposed taxes or fuel surcharges.
Thanks for the question, Bettina! If you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.