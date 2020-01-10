News

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: $145,000 worth of vacations for 5.3 million points

Carissa Rawson
5h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Today’s incredible TPG Hall of Fame story comes to you courtesy of Tom, who went all-in on the points and miles game with his wife to earn and redeem an whopping 5.3 million points over the last couple of years.

We mean it when we say these two have got it going on: From bucket-list stays in the Maldives to incredible uses of hotel free-night certificates, Tom and his wife are the ultimate vacation inspirations. Let’s check out what they did.

For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

(Photo courtesy of Tom Savage.)

A self-professed TPG nut, Tom (and his wife) used a mix of credit card welcome bonuses, travel and spending to earn their points. Here are the cards they used:

The information for the Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card, Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: The best travel credit cards

Image courtesy of Tom Savage.
(Photo courtesy of Tom Savage.)

If you’re thinking this is an insane amount of points and traveling, you’re right. After years of making their way around the world, Tom and his wife have a lot of travel tips and tricks to share:

  • Book as far in advance as possible — 48-50 weeks when possible — as you can usually cancel for free with status — this yields the lowest points/ miles and best availability.
  • Show the utmost respect to everyone who works on planes and hotels from front desk person to GM. Get to know them. It pays off and it’s the right thing to do. If there’s a service issue, handle it professionally and with respect.
  • Get off the beaten path to experience the real country as locals do.
  • Talk to locals but more importantly listen to them.
  • La dolce vita.
  • Take time to do the special things in each place that are a fit for you. In Venice for us, get out on the water into the lagoon; in Maui, in or on the water or into nature; in Greece, out on a catamaran or the seven-mile Santorini hike, etc.

Related: How far in advance can you book a flight?

Here are the points they used:

Program Points or miles used Current TPG valuation (cents per point)
Chase Ultimate Rewards 30,000 2
Marriott Bonvoy 4,140,000 0.8
United Airlines 749,000 1.3
Hilton 380,000 0.6
Total points and miles used 5,299,000
Here’s how they used them for flights:
Flights City Name Class of service Cash value Points used Comments
Flights Denver-San Francisco-Singapore-Denpasar-Singapore, Male’-Singapore-San Francisco-Denver United, Singapore Business

$20,000

159,000

 United Airlines miles (open-jaw ticket). Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Bali.
Flights Singapore-Male’ Singapore Economy

$1,000

30,000

 Chase Sapphire Reserve (flight takes place in between open-jaw ticket above)
Flights Denver-Chicago-Rome United Economy

$2,000

60,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Venice-Frankfurt-Denver United Economy

$2,000

60,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Denver-Washington D.C.- Geneva-Herklion United Economy

$2,000

60,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Mykonos-London-Denver United, Lufthansa Economy

$2,000

60,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Denver-Kahului United Economy

$1,200

45,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Kahului-Denver United Economy/businsss

$3,000

45,000

 United Airlines miles
Flights Denver-Tocumen-Lima, Cusco-Lima-Quito-Tocumen-Denver Copa, Avianca Business

$5,000

140,000

 United Airlines miles. Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Quito.
Flights Lima-Cusco Avianca Business

$500

N/A Paid cash
Flights Denver-Frankfurt-Santorini, Athens-Venice, Florence-Frankfurt-Denver Lufthansa, United Economy

$5,000

120,000

 United Airlines miles. Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Venice/Florence.
Totals

$43,700

779,000

And here’s how they used them for hotels:

Hotels Location Name Cash value Points used Comments
Hotel Nusa Dua St. Regis Bali

$4,500.00

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Singapore JW Marriott Singapore

$600

 N/A 3 nights (cash)
Hotel Maldives St. Regis Maldives

$25,000

680,000

 10 nights
Hotel Rome St. Regis Rome

$5,000

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Perugia N/A

$400

 N/A 2 nights (cash)
Hotel Orvieto N/A

$450

 N/A 2 nights (cash)
Hotel Pienza La Bandita Townhouse

$2,000

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Siena Hilton La Bagnaia

$500

 N/A 2 nights (used free night certificates from Hilton Surpass)
Hotel Florence St. Regis Florence

$5,000

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Venice Gritti Palace

$7,500

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Crete Domes, Marriott

$2,500

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Santorini Mystique, Luxury Collection

$6,000

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Paros N/A

$600

 N/A 2 nights (cash)
Hotel Mykonos Santa Marina Luxury Collection

$5,000

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Wailea, Maui Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria

$9,800

380,000

 7 nights (including two free night certificates from Hilton Surpass)
Hotel Wailea, Maui Marriott Resort

$3,500

200,000

 5 nights
Hotel Kaanapali Westin Nanea Villas

$1,400

 N/A 2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant)
Hotel Maui Courtyard

$900

 N/A 2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Chase Visa)
Hotel Lima AC Hotel by Marriott Lima Miraflores

$200

 N/A 1 night (cash)
Hotel Cusco JW Marriott Cusco

$1,000

 N/A 2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Chase Visa)
Hotel Urabamba, Peru Tambo Del Inka

$3,000

240,000

 6 nights (used free night certificate from American Express Bold)
Hotel Quito, Ecuador Hilton Colon Quito

$170.00

 1 night (cash)
Hotel Ecuador Mashpi Lodge

$4,000

 N/A 3 nights (cash)
Hotel Quito, Ecuador JW Marriott Hotel Quito

$170

 N/A 1 night (cash)
Hotel Santorini Vedema, Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini

$2,500

240,000

 5 nights
Hotel Santorini Mystique, Luxury Collection

$6,000

340,000

 5 nights
Hotel Naxos N/A

$750

 N/A 3 nights (cash)
Hotel Mykonos Santa Marina Luxury Collection

$6,000

280,000

 5 nights
Hotel Athens Hilton Athens

$750

 N/A 3 nights (cash)
Hotel Venice JW Marriott Venice

$3,600

240,000

 6 nights
Hotel Florence St. Regis Florence

$2,500

 N/A Comped stay due to services issues May 2019
Totals

$111,290

4,520,000

We have no words. Amazing job, Tom!

Feature photo by Kathleen Porter Kristiansen/ The Points Guy.

For the rates and fees of the Amex Hilton Aspire, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Hilton Surpass, please click here.
For the rates and fees of the Amex Bonvoy Brilliant, please click here.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
You might like
Major airlines are steering clear of Iranian airspace — except these
News
56m ago
Virgin Atlantic announces more flights from Manchester for summer 2020
News
2h ago
Cathay Pacific trims NYC schedule, cuts capacity to San Francisco and D.C.
News
3h ago
American Express® Green Card

WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
  • Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
  • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
  • Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
  • Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees.
  • $150 Annual Fee.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
See Rates & Fees
Annual Fee
$150
Balance Transfer Fee
See Terms
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good
Terms and restrictions apply. See rates & fees.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.