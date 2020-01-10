TPG Reader Hall of Fame: $145,000 worth of vacations for 5.3 million points
Today’s incredible TPG Hall of Fame story comes to you courtesy of Tom, who went all-in on the points and miles game with his wife to earn and redeem an whopping 5.3 million points over the last couple of years.
We mean it when we say these two have got it going on: From bucket-list stays in the Maldives to incredible uses of hotel free-night certificates, Tom and his wife are the ultimate vacation inspirations. Let’s check out what they did.
A self-professed TPG nut, Tom (and his wife) used a mix of credit card welcome bonuses, travel and spending to earn their points. Here are the cards they used:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening ($450 annual fee, see rates and fees)
- British Airways Visa Signature Card– Earn up to 100,000 Avios: 50,000 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Plus, an additional 50,000 Avios after you spend $20,000 on purchases within your first year of account opening
- Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card: Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Citi Premier℠ Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening ($95 annual fee, see rates and fees)
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening ($450 annual fee, see rates and fees)
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening (they actually used the discontinued Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express, but this is the closest comparison)
- United Explorer Card: Limited-time offer: Earn 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus earn an additional 25,000 miles after you spend a total of $10,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening (offer ends Jan. 22, 2020)
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card: Earn up to 100,000 Avios: 50,000 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Plus, an additional 50,000 Avios after you spend $20,000 on purchases within your first year of account opening
If you’re thinking this is an insane amount of points and traveling, you’re right. After years of making their way around the world, Tom and his wife have a lot of travel tips and tricks to share:
- Book as far in advance as possible — 48-50 weeks when possible — as you can usually cancel for free with status — this yields the lowest points/ miles and best availability.
- Show the utmost respect to everyone who works on planes and hotels from front desk person to GM. Get to know them. It pays off and it’s the right thing to do. If there’s a service issue, handle it professionally and with respect.
- Get off the beaten path to experience the real country as locals do.
- Talk to locals but more importantly listen to them.
- La dolce vita.
- Take time to do the special things in each place that are a fit for you. In Venice for us, get out on the water into the lagoon; in Maui, in or on the water or into nature; in Greece, out on a catamaran or the seven-mile Santorini hike, etc.
Here are the points they used:
|Program
|Points or miles used
|Current TPG valuation (cents per point)
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|30,000
|2
|Marriott Bonvoy
|4,140,000
|0.8
|United Airlines
|749,000
|1.3
|Hilton
|380,000
|0.6
|Total points and miles used
|5,299,000
|Flights
|City
|Name
|Class of service
|Cash value
|Points used
|Comments
|Flights
|Denver-San Francisco-Singapore-Denpasar-Singapore, Male’-Singapore-San Francisco-Denver
|United, Singapore
|Business
|
$20,000
|
159,000
|United Airlines miles (open-jaw ticket). Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Bali.
|Flights
|Singapore-Male’
|Singapore
|Economy
|
$1,000
|
30,000
|Chase Sapphire Reserve (flight takes place in between open-jaw ticket above)
|Flights
|Denver-Chicago-Rome
|United
|Economy
|
$2,000
|
60,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Venice-Frankfurt-Denver
|United
|Economy
|
$2,000
|
60,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Denver-Washington D.C.- Geneva-Herklion
|United
|Economy
|
$2,000
|
60,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Mykonos-London-Denver
|United, Lufthansa
|Economy
|
$2,000
|
60,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Denver-Kahului
|United
|Economy
|
$1,200
|
45,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Kahului-Denver
|United
|Economy/businsss
|
$3,000
|
45,000
|United Airlines miles
|Flights
|Denver-Tocumen-Lima, Cusco-Lima-Quito-Tocumen-Denver
|Copa, Avianca
|Business
|
$5,000
|
140,000
|United Airlines miles. Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Quito.
|Flights
|Lima-Cusco
|Avianca
|Business
|
$500
|N/A
|Paid cash
|Flights
|Denver-Frankfurt-Santorini, Athens-Venice, Florence-Frankfurt-Denver
|Lufthansa, United
|Economy
|
$5,000
|
120,000
|United Airlines miles. Used Excursionist perk for free stop in Venice/Florence.
|Totals
|
$43,700
|
779,000
And here’s how they used them for hotels:
|Hotels
|Location
|Name
|Cash value
|Points used
|Comments
|Hotel
|Nusa Dua
|St. Regis Bali
|
$4,500.00
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Singapore
|JW Marriott Singapore
|
$600
|N/A
|3 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Maldives
|St. Regis Maldives
|
$25,000
|
680,000
|10 nights
|Hotel
|Rome
|St. Regis Rome
|
$5,000
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Perugia
|N/A
|
$400
|N/A
|2 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Orvieto
|N/A
|
$450
|N/A
|2 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Pienza
|La Bandita Townhouse
|
$2,000
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Siena
|Hilton La Bagnaia
|
$500
|N/A
|2 nights (used free night certificates from Hilton Surpass)
|Hotel
|Florence
|St. Regis Florence
|
$5,000
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Venice
|Gritti Palace
|
$7,500
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Crete
|Domes, Marriott
|
$2,500
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Santorini
|Mystique, Luxury Collection
|
$6,000
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Paros
|N/A
|
$600
|N/A
|2 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Mykonos
|Santa Marina Luxury Collection
|
$5,000
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Wailea, Maui
|Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria
|
$9,800
|
380,000
|7 nights (including two free night certificates from Hilton Surpass)
|Hotel
|Wailea, Maui
|Marriott Resort
|
$3,500
|
200,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Kaanapali
|Westin Nanea Villas
|
$1,400
|N/A
|2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant)
|Hotel
|Maui
|Courtyard
|
$900
|N/A
|2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Chase Visa)
|Hotel
|Lima
|AC Hotel by Marriott Lima Miraflores
|
$200
|N/A
|1 night (cash)
|Hotel
|Cusco
|JW Marriott Cusco
|
$1,000
|N/A
|2 nights (used free night certificates from Marriott Chase Visa)
|Hotel
|Urabamba, Peru
|Tambo Del Inka
|
$3,000
|
240,000
|6 nights (used free night certificate from American Express Bold)
|Hotel
|Quito, Ecuador
|Hilton Colon Quito
|
$170.00
|1 night (cash)
|Hotel
|Ecuador
|Mashpi Lodge
|
$4,000
|N/A
|3 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Quito, Ecuador
|JW Marriott Hotel Quito
|
$170
|N/A
|1 night (cash)
|Hotel
|Santorini
|Vedema, Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini
|
$2,500
|
240,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Santorini
|Mystique, Luxury Collection
|
$6,000
|
340,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Naxos
|N/A
|
$750
|N/A
|3 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Mykonos
|Santa Marina Luxury Collection
|
$6,000
|
280,000
|5 nights
|Hotel
|Athens
|Hilton Athens
|
$750
|N/A
|3 nights (cash)
|Hotel
|Venice
|JW Marriott Venice
|
$3,600
|
240,000
|6 nights
|Hotel
|Florence
|St. Regis Florence
|
$2,500
|N/A
|Comped stay due to services issues May 2019
|Totals
|
$111,290
|
4,520,000
We have no words. Amazing job, Tom!
Feature photo by Kathleen Porter Kristiansen/ The Points Guy.
