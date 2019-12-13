News

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: A $30,000 vacation for 700,000 points

Carissa Rawson
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Today’s TPG Reader Hall of Fame story comes to you courtesy of Jessica and her husband, who managed to take three weeks off together for a one-of-a-kind honeymoon around the world. From Vienna to Delhi and Malé to Singapore, these two spent their time in ultra-luxe accommodations and economy seats alike, cleverly using their points to stretch their vacation. Let’s see how they did it.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Ngan.
(Photo courtesy of Jessica Ngan)

As self-professed readers of TPG for the last few years, Jessica and her husband knew exactly how to maximize their points and miles. A combination of limited-time sign-up bonuses, business travel and credit card spend (especially for wedding expenses!) meant that the couple were able to save up hundreds of thousands of points for their honeymoon. Here are the cards they used:

  • Chase Sapphire Reserve: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
  • The World Of Hyatt Credit Card: 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 total on purchases within the first 6 months of account opening.
  • Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. (They actually used the now defunct SPG Amex, but this is the closest comparison).

Unlike many travelers for whom getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible is key, Jessica and her husband took advantage of some crazy routings to stuff in a few more experiences. Take, for example, their flight from Vienna to Malé, which they flew entirely in business class and stopped in Zurich, Delhi and Trivandrum on the way to the Maldives.

Or, even better, their intentional layovers in both Seoul and Honolulu. “We originally planned to fly direct to San Francisco, but when we looked at flights, we found that United actually had a flight leaving from SIN (Singapore), with an 18-hour layover at ICN (Seoul, South Korea), AND a 12 hour layover in HNL (Honolulu, Hawaii) before flying back to SFO for the same price!  We had never been to Seoul and we love Honolulu so we were sold! This flight cost 200,000 United points + $167.42 in taxes and fees to visit 3 cities! Not bad at all.” 

Photo courtesy of Jessica Ngan.
(Photo courtesy of Jessica Ngan)

Here are the points and miles Jessica and her husband used for their trip (and how much they’re worth based on TPG’s latest valuations):

Program Points Used Current TPG Valuation
United MileagePlus 310,000 1.3
Singapore KrisFlyer 130,000 1.3
World of Hyatt 75,000 1.7
Marriott Bonvoy 250,000 0.8
TOTAL: 765,000

Here’s how they used their points and miles — plus a little cash — for flights:

City AIRLINE Class Cash Value Points Used Comments
San Francisco to Newark United Airlines Economy Plus $302 N/A
New York to Frankfurt Singapore Airlines Business $3,000 130,000 Singapore miles (transferred from Chase)
Vienna to Zurich to Delhi to Trivandrum to Malé Swiss Airlines/ Air India Business $12,000 110,000 United miles
Malé to Singapore Scoot Economy $388 N/A
Singapore to Incheon to Honolulu to San Francisco Asiana Airlines Business $10,000 200,000 United miles (some transferred from Chase)
TOTALS: $25,690 440,000

And here’s how they used points and cash on hotels:

City HOTEL Cash Value Points Used Comments
Frankfurt Moxy Frankfurt $103 N/A
Nuremburg Le Meridien Grand $101 N/A
Prague Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague $1,064 N/A
Vienna Hotel Imperial $1,000 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy
Maldives Park Hyatt Hadahaa $2,000 75,000 World of Hyatt
Singapore JW Marriott South Beach $500 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy
Seoul Grand Hyatt Seoul $175 N/A World of Hyatt card free anniversary night
TOTALS: $4,943 325,000

All together, Jessica and her husband managed to take a $30,000 dollar vacation with roughly $2,000 in cash and under a million points. What a great way to start a marriage!

Featured image courtesy of Jessica Ngan.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
You might like
Capt. Beverley Bass: American aviation heroine
News
2h ago
Deal alert: Winter flights to the Caribbean from $89 one-way
Deals
2h ago
This airport made a Christmas tree out of items confiscated by security
News
3h ago
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.