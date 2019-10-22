Qatar Airways delays 787-9 delivery due to new Qsuite design
Qatar Airways announced that the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft has been delayed due to difficulties in installing a modified version of its Qsuite business-class seat.
The Gulf carrier’s Qsuite currently installed on select Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft is widely regarded as the world’s best business-class product. Its current fleet of Dreamliners, of the smaller 787-8 variant, is fitted with Qatar’s previous generation reverse herringbone business-class seat. Qatar has previously said it would install a modified version of the Qsuite in its 787-9 fleet due to the cabin being slightly narrower than the 777 and A350.
The first Dreamliners to receive the new Qsuite are the 787-9 variant, of which Qatar has 30 on order. The first of these is ready to be delivered, but Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker told Alex Macheras that the aircraft cannot yet enter service because the seat is “not quite ready”. Al Baker has revealed few details of the seat, only describing it as “a new variant, next-generation Qsuite”. Though the 777 and A350 seat is quite heavy, the new 787 Qsuite seat will be at least 22% lighter in weight.
The airline’s Airbus A380 aircraft were originally planned to also receive a modified Qsuite seat as part of a refurbishment program, though this plan has been abandoned, as the airline will retire these aircraft within the next five years.
One of the most unique features of the airline’s current Qsuite cabin is the unique quad seats, where four passengers can sit together.
We have reached out to Qatar Airways to inquire if features like the quad seats would remain in the new 787-9 cabin, but we have not heard back by time of publication.
Featured photo by Steve Parsons/Getty Images
