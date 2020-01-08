What travelers need to know right now about the Puerto Rico earthquakes
An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook the southern coast of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning — the most damaging quake in more than a century, according to CNN.
A series of strong aftershocks followed, including one that reached 5.8 magnitude three hours later, and the United States Geological Survey has warned locals to prepare for aftershocks for up to three weeks within a 155-mile radius of the original quake zone.
Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vázquez Garced, declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning, although the island has not requested FEMA assistance as of the time of this post.
The Caribbean island is experiencing widespread power outages after local power plants initiated an automatic shutdown to protect the system.
Tuesday morning’s tremors were the second major series of earthquakes to strike Puerto in as many days; a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the same region on Monday morning, less than 24 hours prior. The earthquakes struck on the opposite side of the island from the San Juan airport (SJU), which is running on generators after losing power.
While Monday’s earthquake did not cause any fatalities, the tremor was enough to bring down one of Puerto Rico’s most iconic tourist attractions: Punta Ventana, a famous rock formation on the southern coastline of the island near the city of Guayanilla. The stone arch, which formed a natural window, crumbled — as did a church in Guayanilla’s public plaza.
Glidden Lopez, a spokesperson for the Guayanilla municipality, told the Miami Herald that locals were taking the Punta Ventana loss very much to heart. One of the city’s slogans calls Guayanilla, “the new window on the Caribbean,” and Lopez said the name “was a reference to La Ventana.”
“People are very worried about losing this natural treasure.”
Lopez posted a Facebook tribute to Playa Ventana on Monday, saying, “Playa Ventana has collapsed. Today our icon is nothing but a memory,” as translated by the Miami Herald.
Is it still safe to travel to Puerto Rico?
As of now, all ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands remain open until further notice. The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring earthquake and ongoing seismic activity off of Puerto Rico’s south and southwest coasts. Travel waivers have been issued by the following airlines (click for individual details):
American
- San Juan (SJU)
Delta
- San Juan (SJU)
Frontier
- San Juan (SJU)
JetBlue
- Aguadilla (BQN)
- Ponce (PSE)
- San Juan (SJU)
Southwest
- San Juan (SJU)
United
- Aguadilla (BQN)
- San Juan (SJU)
Tourists who are already on the island should consult the Department of Homeland Security’s guide to safely navigating earthquakes if you are in the affected zones. If you have trip protection or travel insurance, make sure to keep your receipts from current or planned travel; you’ll need them in order to file a claim.
And if you want to help out with local relief efforts on the ground, you can make a donation to the Red Cross.
Featured image by Getty Images.
