Priority Pass officially drops No1 Lounges from portfolio
No1 Lounges is officially leaving the Priority Pass program. On Wednesday, the group sent an email to members, detailing that “Priority Pass has chosen to remove No1 Lounges” from its program. While the divorce had been on the cards for about a month, the removal is effective immediately.
Unfortunately, this means that you’ll no longer be able to enter any of No1s worldwide lounges using your Priority Pass membership — including Clubrooms, My Lounge and The House locations. While the No1 option still appears on the Priority Pass site, when you click through — perhaps to pre-book — you’ll get an error page.
In an email sent to No1 members, the group said that it’s offering existing Priority Pass members the option to enter No1 lounges at the reduced rate of $26 per person. That represents between $10 and around $52 savings, depending on which lounge you wish to visit. For example, a visit to the No1 Lounge in Heathrow Terminal 3 costs $44, if you’re a non-member.
Whether or not the $26 entry fee is worth it largely depends on a traveler’s preference. If you have access to another Priority Pass lounge in the same terminal, free access is likely the better option. However, if there are no other lounges available and you’re looking for somewhere to relax, eat and drink before a flight, it could be a sound investment.
No1 Lounges are a predominantly U.K.-based set of lounges. The group has lounges available in eight U.K. airports — London Gatwick (LGW), London Heathrow (LHR), London Luton (LTN), London Stansted (STN), Birmingham (BHX), Edinburgh (EDI), Manchester (MAN) and East Midlands (EMA) — as well as three locations in Australia.
A Priority Pass membership is one of the most valuable lounge benefits for frequent flyers. If you’re not loyal to one airline in particular, a membership will grant you access when you’re flying through any airport with a Priority Pass lounge.
Featured photo courtesy of No1 Lounges
