My card benefits saved us over $700 — reader success story
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today I want to share a story from TPG reader Marissa, who put her price protection and extended warranty coverage to use after buying new phones:
I signed up for the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card for the bonus categories, as well as the sign-up offer of cash back and no annual fee for the first year [then $95 ongoing annual fee applies]. This was my first card with an annual fee, so I wasn’t sure if I would keep it. One of the first things I bought to meet the spending requirements was two new phones for me and my husband. They cost $799 each, but 45 days later, the price dropped for Black Friday to $650 each. The retailer would not accept returns or reorders after 30 days, and essentially told me ‘too bad.’ However, the Savor card still had a price protection benefit at the time (no longer available on this card). I filed a claim immediately, and after providing some documentation, we received the $300 difference back within 30 days.
Fast forward a year and a half, and one of our phones had a software issue causing it to shut down and restart randomly. The manufacturer warranty was only 12 months, so back to the benefits portal I went. As a World Elite Mastercard, the Savor card came with an extended warranty that doubled our original warranty period, and our issue qualified for coverage. The benefit provides the lower of the two costs to repair or replace the item, so they issued us a check for $435! Either one of these benefits would have easily covered the card’s annual fee for several years; I will definitely be comparing card benefits for all large purchases in the future.<
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
You might gravitate toward a credit card for a lucrative sign-up bonus offer, or for other attention-grabbing perks like high earning rates and elite status, but don’t overlook less-publicized benefits like price protection and extended warranty coverage. These ancillary benefits tend to get used infrequently, but as Marissa’s story illustrates, they can nonetheless be immensely valuable. While only a handful of cards still offer price protection, many provide purchase protection against damage and theft, travel benefits like trip delay coverage and rental car insurance, cell phone protection and other assorted perks. I advise getting acquainted with all your card benefits so you at least know your options when the need arises.
Ideally you have a card that has both a high earning rate and strong protections, but you’ll sometimes have to choose between them. For example, I often use The Platinum Card® from American Express when I buy electronics, because it offers both purchase and return protection along with an extended warranty policy. If I were buying from an office supply store, however, I’d be inclined to earn 5 points per dollar using my Ink Business Cash Credit Card instead (on the first $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year), even though that card doesn’t offer return protection or an extended warranty (it does have purchase protection). The value of those benefits depends on what you’re buying and how much it costs; weighing them against your potential rewards will help you maximize your purchase.
Related: Capital One Savor Credit Card review
I love this story and I want to hear more like it! In appreciation for sharing this experience (and for allowing me to post it online), I’m sending Marissa a gift card to enjoy on future travels, and I’d like to do the same for you. Please email your own award travel success stories to info@thepointsguy.com; be sure to include details about how you earned and redeemed your rewards, and put “Reader Success Story” in the subject line. Feel free to also submit your most woeful travel mistakes. If your story is published, we’ll send you a gift to jump-start your next adventure. Due to the volume of submissions, we can’t respond to each story individually, but we’ll be in touch if yours is selected.
Safe and happy travels to all, and I look forward to hearing from you!
Featured photo by Rob Hampson/Unsplash.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.