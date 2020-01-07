Philippine Airlines to add new flights to Seattle, Los Angeles
Philippine Airlines appears set to add a new route connecting Manila to Seattle and to relaunch service between Cebu and Los Angeles.
Both the Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX) flights would begin in May, with Philippine Airlines set to offer three flights a week on the routes. Seattle would be flown with an Airbus A350 and Los Angeles with a Boeing 777.
Both routes were first reported by Airlineroute. However, TPG could only independently confirm the Cebu-Los Angeles flights.
Los Angeles International Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery confirmed Philippine Airlines’ plans to relaunch flights between the central Philippine city of Cebu (CEB) and the Southern California Gateway. Service is due to begin May 2.
Philippine Airlines previously ended flights between between Cebu (CEB) and Los Angeles in May 2017, according to Cirium schedules.
The carrier is the only carrier flying between the Philippines and the mainland U.S., according to Cirium. The airline serves Los Angeles, New York John F. Kennedy (JFK), and San Francisco (SFO) from its Manila base.
Featured image by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
