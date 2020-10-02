Support local small businesses while you shop with PayPal’s Pay with Rewards feature
Now more than ever, flexible redemption options are a valuable commodity with any rewards program. While we talk a great deal about how to maximize your points and miles to book amazing travel experiences, sometimes saving money on everyday purchases is the most practical use for your rewards — especially if it helps you avoid racking up a balance on your credit card.
Many issuers offer a way to use points as a statement credit for eligible purchases, but the process to redeem can be cumbersome and confusing to beginners. Enter Pay with Rewards by PayPal*, which offers an easy way to use your credit card rewards when you checkout with PayPal.
Using PayPal’s Pay with Rewards feature
Once you log into PayPal, head to the wallet and select “Link a debit or credit card.” You can then add your cards to use while you shop online. Currently, there are four rewards programs you can link to use with the Pay with Rewards feature: American Express, Chase (currently live through Chase Pay), Citi and Discover.
Then, you simply shop at one of the millions of online stores that allow you to check out with PayPal. And you don’t have to use rewards to cover the entire payment — using rewards toward only a portion of your purchase is an option.
In our evaluation of PayPal’s Pay with Rewards, we found that the redemption rates were on par with other retail redemptions, and we were able to find individual comparison rates with each credit card provider pretty easily on their respective websites.
Supporting small businesses with PayPal’s Pay with Rewards
One of the primary drawbacks to many redemption options is the inflexibility of where and when you can redeem rewards. Between blackout dates, specifications on what qualifies as a travel purchase and more, beginners to the rewards game can easily get overwhelmed.
That’s one way PayPal’s Pay with Rewards feature can help alleviate some of that stress. You can use Pay with Rewards at millions of online retailers with PayPal at checkout — no item restrictions, no minimum purchase requirement. Millions of online businesses accept PayPal around the world — many of which are small, local businesses that would benefit greatly.
Using rewards to shop at small businesses can help you save money while supporting local business owners and your local economy. Where traditional redemption options and even other payment programs may limit you to only redeeming at certain big-name retailers, PayPal’s Pay with Rewards feature gives you the freedom to shop where you want. When you check out with eligible credit cards when shopping with PayPal, you can still earn points and miles — and redeem them the way that works best for you.
Businesses to support
Small businesses need support now more than ever. Here are a couple of TPG staffer favorite online retailers that accept PayPal.
Blk & Bold
TPG credit cards writer Madison Blancaflor swears by the specialty coffee and loose leaf teas sold by Blk & Bold. You can even sign up for recurring orders if you know you’ll need that coffee or tea fix on a regular basis. The best part? Blk & Bold donates 5% of its profits to support at-risk youth.
BookPeople
BookPeople is an independent bookstore in Austin, Texas, but you can also browse the store’s selection online to be shipped. The store also offers subscription packages you can purchase as a gift or for yourself — for example, Signed First Club subscription members receive a signed first edition of a hardcover book each month.
The End of All Music
The End of All Music sells new and used vinyl records. This is another small business that has a brick-and-mortar store in Oxford, Miss., but you can browse online, too. You can also sign up for the Record of the Month Club.
Bottom line
According to PayPal, an estimated $59 billion in credit card rewards are earned annually, of which a third go unused. If redeeming for travel isn’t in the cards for you, you may want to look into whether using the Pay with Rewards feature could be a worthwhile venture.
And don’t forget — Pay with Rewards also comes with some shopping perks. When you shop with PayPal, whether with your rewards or not, you can get benefits like PayPal Purchase Protection** and return shipping***. It can be a complicated process to deal with merchants and retailers when a transaction goes wrong — whether your item didn’t ship or got broken in transit — and PayPal’s benefits help give you peace of mind while you shop.
Visit PayPal to learn more about the Pay with Rewards feature and how you can use your credit card rewards to help you save money on everyday purchases from your favorite businesses — big and small.
