Feeling nostalgic for the golden age of travel? Well, your future travel experience might transport you back to the iconic vibes offered on Pan American Airways (Pan Am) — but this time in hotel form.

Austrian-based JP Hospitality announced at the Expo Real real estate trade fair in Munich that it is creating a new airport hotel brand called Pan Am Hotel.

The first batch of Pan Am Hotels will launch in 2028 at European airports. JP Hospitality says it "already has a comprehensive pipeline of suitable airport assets," according to a press release. Other hotels outside of Europe are also currently under negotiation.

JP HOSPITALITY

The company says travelers can expect "airport hospitality that excites guests " at Pan Am Hotel locations. The properties will feature 24/7 service and a midcentury modern design that harkens back to peak Pan Am travel days. Overall, it'll be a unique experience that should make you excited to stay overnight near an airport.

"With the launch of Pan Am Hotel, we are setting a new benchmark in airport hospitality," Gebhard Schachermayer, CEO of PNMB Brand GmbH and managing partner of JP Hospitality, said in the statement. "Airports deserve better hotels — without inflated prices, but with comfort, quality, and innovation!"

JP HOSPITALITY

If you want an early taste of what a Pan Am Hotel will be like, the company is already operating a Pan Am Lounge and Pan Am Suite in Berlin and rebranding two boutique properties in Vienna — Die Josefine Vienna and The Guesthouse Vienna — with "operated by Pan Am Hotel" in signage on the website.

But JP Hospitality isn't the only hotel brand getting in on the nostalgic trend: Earlier this year, the opening of Pan Am Hotel by Hilton was announced. The Pan Am-themed hotel is scheduled to open in 2026 in Los Angeles. Just don't expect to do any planespotting at this airline-centric hotel: It's actually located at the popular Citadel Outlets shopping mall.

There's also the TWA Hotel at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). This hotel takes travelers back in time through a retro-feeling hotel built in the original TWA Flight Center. There, planespotting takes place in a rooftop pool overlooking the runways, and a journey through the lobby is like stepping back in time.

JP HOSPITALITY

Bottom line

It'll be a few years before we officially see the Pan Am Hotel brand start opening airport hotels in Europe, but once it does, we're excited to see if the vintage designs and commitment to service reflect the once beloved Pan Am brand.

