Norwegian Air gets a lifeline, secures $27 million in government aid amid coronavirus crisis
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air has secured the cash needed to save it during the coronavirus crisis — at least for the time being. The airline announced on Tuesday that it had fulfilled its first condition in getting a government-led rescue package, securing an initial cash infusion of 300 million Norwegian kroner (about $27 million).
Last week, the Norwegian government proposed a guarantee of six billion kroner for the country’s airline industry, of which Norwegian Air would get three billion kroner if it could meet a series of conditions.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more aviation news.
After meeting its first condition to get commercial lenders to supply 10% of the first 300 million kroner, the government is providing the remaining 90%.
“Norwegian is pleased to announce that two Nordic banks have obtained credit committee approval to provide a guarantee for the required 10 percent for the first tranche of NOK 300 million,” the airline said in a statement. “Norwegian will secure the necessary headroom to pursue further guarantees from the Norwegian Government.”
Related: Coronavirus crisis raises questions about if weaker airlines will survive
Norway said last week that it would issue credit guarantees of up to three billion kroner in order to help the struggling airline survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In a series of drastic measures beginning on March 13, Norwegian announced that it was laying off approximately 90% of its workforce, while also slashing a number of its routes and grounding its aircraft.
According to a press release on Tuesday, the airline said that most of its fleet was currently grounded, as it’s reduced its operations to a minimum. It’s now operating primarily domestically in Norway and Sweden and between the Nordic capitals. Norwegian said that limited schedule would remain in place “until further notice.”
While it’s secured 300 million kroner now, the airline said that it will continue to seek additional guarantees from financial institutions in order to open up remaining tranches.
Related: The airline industry faces its biggest crisis since 9/11. What’s next?
For now, Norwegian has secured funding that will keep it in business — at least for the short-term. It’s likely that as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, more governments will have to step in to save struggling airlines.
The U.K. government announced last week that it would step in to provide funding to the airline industry, though it hasn’t detailed what those plans look like. Airlines in the U.S. have asked the government for at least $50 billion in aid, though nothing has been made official.
Featured photo by Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.