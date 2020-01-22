You’ll soon be able to see the northern lights in a hot air balloon
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
What’s better than finally seeing the northern lights? Probably not much but, if we had to guess, we’d say seeing the northern lights from the sky.
Come December, that will be possible.
Related: How to use a smartphone to photograph the northern lights
Off the Map Travel is launching what they’re calling “Aurora in the Sky” in Lapland, Sweden. The hot air balloon, anchored to arctic ice, will cruise up to 131 feet in the air. It will all be guided by a ballooning expert who will hunt to see the famous aurora.
You can travel in groups of up to six people, although they recommend that guests are at least 6 years old. Of course, the journey is also dependent on weather, so it’s a good idea to build some flexibility into your schedule in terms of timing and length of stay in the area.
Jonathan Cooper, founder of Off the Map Travel and Arctic travel expert, notes that “this is a first.” He says the company has “… never heard of anything like this before and everything is pointing to this being the region’s next big Aurora experience.”
Your itinerary can be custom-made to fit your needs — although you’ll likely have to pay a pretty penny. For instance, a four-day, three-night itinerary costs $2,999 per person. That includes meals, private transfers, accommodation at the Outpost Aurora Safari Camp, a snowmobile adventure with lunch on the Arctic Circle, the Aurora Hot Air Balloon experience and a snowmobile adventure to “meet the locals.”
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The hot air balloon flights launch in December 2020 and will be available until April 2021. The booking window opens in May. If you’re interested in seeing the northern lights via hot air balloon this year, you’ll want to contact the team at Off the Map Travel as soon as possible since space is limited.
See you in the air.
Featured image courtesy of Ingólfur Bjargmundsson/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.