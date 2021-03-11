New York to lift domestic quarantine mandate as of April 1
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Breaking news for the state of New York today: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted the quarantine order for domestic travelers. This follows easing restrictions just last week for entry and quarantine measures for travelers who have been fully vaccinated.
According to CBS New York, domestic travelers do not have to be vaccinated in order to avoid quarantining when visiting New York State.
It is important to note that international travelers still have a mandatory quarantine order of 14 days. In addition, nothing has changed in regard to the traveler health form: both domestic and international guests will have to submit one online. The form includes key information about each person visiting and contact information.
In his announcement, Gov. Cuomo said progress in vaccination is allowing the state to “start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.” Although the lifting of the quarantine order may make some feel like they can relax, it is still strongly advised to follow CDC guidelines for staying safe during the pandemic. This includes getting vaccinated; wearing masks; staying 6 feet away from others; and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas.
According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, he was “not consulted” about the change in policy and says he has “concerns.”
This news comes as other U.S. states have announced in recent weeks their own COVID-19 reopening measures.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.