New United Club Infinite Card launches with 100k limited-time welcome offer, 4x on United purchases
Editor’s note: At TPG, our top priority is providing our readers with the information you need to make educated decisions about travel and your rewards-earnings strategy. This is not the best time to travel, domestically or internationally, as airlines have cut major parts of their route network. But we are sharing this card launch because it is a great offer that could provide value to cardholders for future travel once coronavirus concerns have subsided.
Chase and United are launching a brand new premium credit card — the United Club Infinite Card.
The new card is a step above the current premium United Club Card, offering an impressive 4x miles per dollar spent on United purchases, 2x on all other travel and dining and 1x on everything else. New cardholders will have the chance to earn 100,000 United miles after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening (offer ends 5/18/20).
TPG values United miles at 1.3 cents each, which means the intro offer is worth about $1,300. Being a premium card, the United Club Infinite Card carries a $525 annual fee, but you’re getting a solid suite of benefits in return:
- United Club Membership
- $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit
- First and second checked bags free
- Premier Access — including priority boarding, exclusive check-in lines at the airport and more
- Hertz rental car elite status
- 25% off onboard purchases
- No foreign transaction fees
Most of the benefits mirror the existing United Club Card, with the addition of elevated earning on United purchases and the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit.
4x miles on United is a higher earning rate than your standard airline credit card offers. Most stick to just 2x or occasionally 3x on cobranded purchases. The United Club Card, for instance, earns 2 miles per dollar on United purchases.
Are you eligible for the welcome bonus?
The downside is that you won’t be able to have both the United Club Infinite Card and the United Club Card at the same time, and you will only be able to earn one United Club bonus per 24 month period. While current United Club cardholders can still request an upgrade to the United Club Infinite Card, that would mean sacrificing the 100,000 point welcome bonus.
It might seem counterintuitive to apply for an airline credit card right now with the current travel restrictions and general global concern regarding travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Right now is not the best time to travel, but remember that you have three months to earn this bonus. 100,000 United miles can get you some great redemptions, and those miles can be the start of an amazing travel fund for after the coronavirus concerns begin to wane.
Stay updated on our coronavirus coverage and how the pandemic affects travelers.
Bottom line
The new United Club Infinite Card is Chase’s newest addition to United’s cobranded card lineup. If you are a frequent United flyer who enjoys United Club access and earning 4x on United purchases, this is potentially a great card for you. Just keep in mind that like most Chase cards, it will be subject to the issuer’s infamous 5/24 rule — so if you’ve opened five or more accounts across issuers in the past 24 months, you may not be approved for this card.
If the United Club Infinite Card looks like the next addition to your wallet, be sure you apply before May 18, 2020 to take advantage of the limited-time opportunity to earn 100,000 United miles.
